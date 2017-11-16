Publicitat
Publicitat

Russia denies meddling in Catalonia, attributes accusations to "hysteria" of Spanish government

Moscow believes Spain wants to cover up its "inability" to resolve its own “internal problems”

EFE Moscow

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Moscow chimed in on Wednesday concerning statements made by Alfonso Dastis, Spain’s Foreign Minister, and PM Mariano Rajoy in which they denounced a campaign of "manipulation and disinformation" coming from Russia after Catalonia’s independence referendum on October 1st.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied any interference by his country in the Catalan independence process, and said that these accusations are an example of the "rampant anti-Russian hysteria in the West", as well as the inability of the countries in question to deal with their own internal problems.

"We are used to it. According to some observations, some of our partners in Europe and the United States appear to have nothing better to do than to make accusations against our media and label them foreign agents", said Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs. He added: "This sensationalist hysteria has probably been created to distract their voters’ attention from their inability to resolve those internal problems".

Almost at the same time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also rejected the accusations and assured that there is not even a single piece of evidence to support them. "Neither the Spanish authorities, nor NATO, nor the media have presented any argument that gives credibility to these accusations. Thus, we consider these statements to be unfounded, as they appear to be an extension of the same hysteria that currently exists in the USA and some other countries", insisted Peskov.

The reaction from the Russian government officials comes after Dastis said that Russian intervention in the Catalan crisis "had been proven", as there were "data showing how network traffic following the referendum (of October 1st) passed specifically through networks located in Russia and in other countries". In recent weeks and days, however, both the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, and the Russian ambassador to Spain, as well as official Russian media outlets, had already denounced what they consider a campaign of false accusations by some Spanish media against Russia over the Catalan crisis.

Russia maintains the official position that the Catalan crisis is an internal Spanish affair that must be resolved within the framework of the law and the Constitution.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

La llista de la CUP el 21-D: Carles Riera i Maria Sirvent lideraran la...

2

Junqueras reconeix que el Govern va cometre un error: "Ser ingenu i creure que...

3

Instal·laran una presó a la plaça Major de Vic amb voluntaris tancats les 24...

4

Indignació per l'informe sobre la vida de la víctima de la violació dels Sanfermines

5

Forçada a rectificar una agència de viatges per a solters que vetava "separatistes"

6

Els ‘indepes’ es posen en forma

Empar Moliner

7

Forcadell serà la número 4 d'ERC el 21-D

8

Descobreixen un nou planeta on hi podria haver vida

9

Lídia Heredia planta cara a Arrimadas

Mònica Planas

10

Rajoy: 600 milions d’euros per unes urnes

Modest Guinjoan

El + comentat

1

Junqueras reconeix que el Govern va cometre un error: "Ser ingenu i creure que...

94 Comentaris

2

Els ‘indepes’ es posen en forma

35 Comentaris

3

Fachin descarta presentar-se a les eleccions del 21-D

19 Comentaris

4

Funcionaris demanen la llibertat dels presos polítics a la Rambla: "Són els...

12 Comentaris

5

El que més odien és la llengua

15 Comentaris

6

Rússia nega ingerències a Catalunya i atribueix les acusacions a la "histèria"...

9 Comentaris

7

Puigdemont assumirà el càrrec si guanya el 21-D

19 Comentaris

8

Forçada a rectificar una agència de viatges per a solters que vetava "separatistes"

27 Comentaris

9

Indignació per l'informe sobre la vida de la víctima de la violació dels Sanfermines

7 Comentaris

10

L’autocrítica de qui i per què

12 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El PSOE emmarca en la precampanya del 21-D les allargues del PP a la reforma constitucional

El vaixell del Piuet marxa del port de Barcelona després de 58 dies

Detingut l'atracador que ha retingut diversos ostatges en una sucursal de Bankia a Madrid

"Ens hi juguem la casa": els encausats pel 9-N taxen les seves propietats per fer front a la fiança del Tribunal de Comptes

Serret aposta per "un Govern compartit" com el de Puigdemont després de les eleccions

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència