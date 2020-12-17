Sanchez, in preventive quarantine until Christmas Eve after Macron tests positive

Spanish President suspends all activities, including Monday's visit to Barcelona with the king

French President Emmanuel Macron's positive coronavirus test has direct consequences for the Spanish executive. The Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, ate with him on Monday in Paris as part of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the OECD. After learning the information from the Elysée, the Spanish government has announced that Sanchez will suspend all activity scheduled for the coming days in compliance with health protocols and will self-isolate until 24 December, Christmas Eve, when ten days will have passed since the meeting with Macron.

The most immediate act that is suspended is his attendance, along with Felipe VI, to the opening of an exhibition on Manuel Azaña in the National Library scheduled for this noon. But also suspended is the next Monday's visit to Barcelona, where, accompanied by king Felipe VI, he was due to visit Seat's factory.

Sánchez has immediately undergone a diagnostic test to find out if he is positive or not and to decide on the agenda for the coming days, sources at Moncloa have detailed, despite the fact that he will also have to be quarantined according to protocols. The president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was in contact with a reinfected person in October and decided not to keep quarantine after testing positive in the PCR and having a serological test. Ayuso already caught the virus during the first wave and said that "if you have antibodies" you do not have to be quarantined.

Sánchez's visit with Felipe VI in Catalonia had been interpreted as a gesture from the Moncloa to try to give an image of normality alongside the monarch at a time when the controversy surrounding the King Emeritus is only growing. The last joint visit was in October, after another controversy: the fact that Moncloa vetoed the presence of the monarch at the ceremony of the handing over of judicial offices in Barcelona. Two months ago, the two presided over the Barcelona New Economy Week awards ceremony. The CDR and the sovereign entities, the ANC and Òmnium, called for several rallies to protest against the visit of the monarch and the head of the Spanish executive.

