Spain, at the tail end of investment in R&D

Countries like Greece and Poland already exceed Spain in investment related to GDP

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The future of countries can be guessed at by looking at their investment in R&D&I, i.e. research, development and innovation. The greater the current investment, the greater the future possibilities for an economy that, if it wants to be competitive and dynamic, has to create added value. Yet a study by the Cotec Foundation based on data from the 2019 financial year shows that countries such as Greece or Poland, with a per capita income lower than that of Spain, have overtaken Spain in terms of investment in R&D in relation to GDP. The situation is particularly serious because the study also highlights that the difference with the European average has also increased and that there are countries such as Portugal that are making a determined commitment to innovation and have widened their advantage over Spain.

According to Cotec data, in 2019 investment in R&D in reached a record 15,572 million euros, 1.25% of GDP. Only one year earlier, in 2018, investment levels had returned to pre-crisis levels, which means that it has taken a decade to recover them. Cotec's analysis indicates that there are countries which have taken advantage of the crisis, such as Portugal, to make structural changes, while Spain, especially dependent on the construction and tourism sectors, has not even been able to achieve the levels of unemployment which existed in 2007.

The European Union has set a target of 3% of GDP for R&D as part of a long-term strategy to compete with the US and China. This means that Spain would have to more than double the amount of resources currently devoted to it, from 15 billion to almost 40 billion. The Spanish executive's plans are more modest and foresee reaching 2% during the next year, a figure that would be a real leap forward, since the current record of investment as a percentage of GDP is from 2010, when it reached 1.35%.

Experts are now hoping for the arrival, as so often in research projects, of European funds, which, since they are conditional on their being allocated to objectives such as digitalisation or the green economy, should give a definitive boost to investment in R&D. In any case, successive Spanish governments have never considered this investment a priority, unlike other poorer countries. Probably because the structures of the State absorb a great amount of resources that could be used more efficiently. But also because Spain has opted for an infrastructure policy, e.g. the high speed train, which has proved to be highly inefficient.

We hope that the arrival of funds and their co-management with the autonomous communities will enable Catalonia to consolidate its own R&D policy. The foundations of this policy were already laid by minister Andreu Mas-Colell with initiatives to attract researchers such as the Icrea programme, designed to bring us closer to leading European countries. Because if there is anywhere in the state where it has been proven that talent ends up having an impact on the progress of an entire society, it is in Catalonia.

  • Etiquetes
Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Moment en què els activistes han pujat fins el terrat de la seu d'Haya Real State i han desplegat una pancarta amb el lema "Guerra a Cerberus"

    Housing movements occupy the headquarters of a private equity firm in Barcelona

  2. raimon fotografiat a l'eixample el dia de l'entrevista

    Raimon: "Annalisa and I will leave everything at the Centre Raimon in Xàtiva"

  3. The black hole

    The black hole

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

El 70% dels malalts recuperats a Wuhan pateixen símptomes després de l'alta

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

283 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

63 Comentaris

5

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

6

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

60 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

10

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Francesc Layret, segons Pere Coromines (1929)

"Europa nega haver demanat a Sánchez reformar la sedició", portada d''El Mundo'

L'estratègia d'ERC no és netament independentista i JxCat no investirà a Aragonès: comencen els mantres de precampanya

Llum verda per reforçar el fons de rescat europeu

Edició de les 23.00 de l'ARA