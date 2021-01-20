Spain has the most relaxed restrictions in Europe

260x366 A picture of downtown Edinburgh, capital of Scotland / JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES A picture of downtown Edinburgh, capital of Scotland / JEFF J MITCHELL / GETTY IMAGES

The diversity of replies to the pandemic across the European continent remains as diverse as the rate of infection. There are, however, some constants. While Germany, France, Italy, Portugal, Ireland or the United Kingdom as a whole still maintain very harsh restrictions, Spain is, with all the diversity of the autonomous state, the country with the most relaxed measures. Below, we review the most outstanding ones in the aforementioned countries.

France

The curfew has been tightened since January 16 and has been extended from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bars, restaurants, cinemas, theatres and ski resorts, for example, remain closed. Schools are open with an extensive testing program. Anyone entering France from abroad must do so with a negative virus test done 72 hours prior to their trip, be isolated for seven days, be re-tested, and give a negative result again.

Germany

Since they introduced a new lockdown on December 16, the case curve has dropped from over 30,000 to just over 9,000 in the last 24 hours. The country keeps non-essential stores closed, as well as restaurants, bars and entertainment centers. Meetings with a single non-cohabitant are allowed. Further tightening of restrictions, such as curfews and partial stops of public transport, could be announced in the next few hours.

Italy

A national curfew is maintained from 10pm to 5am. Until February 15, travel between the 20 regions is prohibited and the use of the face mask is compulsory in public, both indoors and outdoors, also throughout the country. Three areas, including Lombardy, are at the highest level of restrictions (red), where only essential shops are allowed to open. In addition, secondary school students have been allowed to return to presential classes, although the precaution of bubbles is maintained and full occupancy of classrooms is not allowed.

Ireland

Ireland returned to home lockdown at the end of December, after relaxing travel rules over Christmas. The highest level of restrictions will last at least until the end of January. You may only leave your home for work, educational or other essential reasons, as well as to buy food or exercise within 5km of your home. No visitors are allowed in private homes or gardens except to care for children, elderly, or vulnerable people. Weddings are limited to six people, and funerals to ten. All shops, gyms, swimming pools and non-essential leisure facilities are closed, and restaurants, pubs and cafes can only offer takeaway or home-delivered food.

Portugal

The country has been in lockdown since January 15 for the first time since May. Three days later, António Costa's government revised and tightened up the measures even more, in the face of a level of contagion never seen before. Among other restrictions, the government has ordered a municipal lockdown during weekends and has limited the opening hours of commercial establishments authorized to open, which are only the essential ones. Teleworking is mandatory, and cafes and restaurants are limited to serving take-out and home meals. Schools, however, are kept open. The measures are expected to last at least a month, but will be reviewed after two weeks.

United Kingdom

The country is beginning to moderately control new cases, having fallen in the last 24 hours to 33,355. However, hospitals are under great pressure and the human life toll of infections between Christmas and New Year's Eve, when they averaged over 55,000 a day, remains very high. The 1,610 recorded on Monday is, so far, the highest figure and confirms the highest mortality rate in the world. Lockdown continues, with schools closed, all non-essential commercial activity also closed, and gyms, theatres and cinemas closed. Scotland announced on Tuesday that it is extending the closure of schools until at least mid-February. In the rest of the country, no relief is expected at best until the third week of February.