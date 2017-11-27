Publicitat
Publicitat

Spanish Electoral Board bans yellow ribbon on lapel at polling stations

It argues that absolute neutrality must be observed

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Spain’s Central Electoral Board has banned all members of the public manning polling stations on December 21 from wearing the yellow ribbon on the lapel that symbolises support for the members of the Catalan government, the leader of Òmnium and the former leader of the ANC who are currently in jail. According to Spain’s election oversight body, the decision stems from the need to observe absolute neutrality during the vote. El País and Nació Digital report that this measure will also affect the representatives of the political parties who will monitor the polls on site.

The Board notes that “Article 93 of the Loreg [Polling Act] establishes that no electioneering will be allowed inside or around polling stations”. The ruling has been sent to the PSC, the political party that submitted the inquiry to the Board.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Batalla dialèctica entre Lídia Heredia i Albiol sobre la imparcialitat de TV3

2

Mor el fiscal general de Catalunya, José María Romero de Tejada

3

Cap a les eleccions del 21-D

4

Crítiques a Ciutadans per un error gramatical al lema del seu cartell electoral:...

5

"Tots els partits del 21-D es llancen al vot musulmà", portada de l''Abc'

6

Mas admet que va ser un error fixar un termini de 18 mesos per a la independència...

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Puigdemont i la UE, Albiol i TV3'

Antoni Bassas

8

Pares del Col·legi Lestonnac de Lleida denuncien que alguns policies han donat...

9

Uns 10.000 catalans tenen els estalvis atrapats per la crisi a BPA

10

La particular doctrina del cardenal Cañizares

Antoni Bassas

El + comentat

1

Cap a les eleccions del 21-D

367 Comentaris

2

Batalla dialèctica entre Lídia Heredia i Albiol sobre la imparcialitat de TV3

50 Comentaris

3

La particular doctrina del cardenal Cañizares

30 Comentaris

4

Rajoy, a Puigdemont: "És absurd pretendre que Catalunya se'n vagi de la UE"

39 Comentaris

5

Barcelona ja ha retirat la pancarta dels presos polítics

32 Comentaris

6

Mor el fiscal general de Catalunya, José María Romero de Tejada

47 Comentaris

7

Mas admet que va ser un error fixar un termini de 18 mesos per a la independència...

44 Comentaris

8

Albiol afirma que si Puigdemont hagués convocat eleccions "la modulació de...

29 Comentaris

9

Iceta dona per fet que millorarà els resultats a les eleccions però no ho veu...

24 Comentaris

10

Puigdemont: "L’estat espanyol intenta crear un estat de por perquè la gent vagi...

26 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

L'Atlètic Barceloneta i el Sabadell busquen la primera victòria a la Champions League

#humoramarillo: l'actualitat en 9 tuits

Vèncer

Puigdemont afirma que prendrà possessió de l'acta de diputat: "Si voleu, hi seré"

La Societat Coral el Micalet de València guardona l'ús de la música com a eina pedagògica

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència