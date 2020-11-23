Spanish government reassures SMEs about the European anti-pandemic fund : "This is not only about Ibex-35"

"This is not just about the Ibex-35 or the Big Four (the four multinational consulting firms) that will channel all the projects. It is about the Budget and the calls for proposals that will be published in the State's Official Bulletin". This is how the Secretary General of Industry and SMEs of the Spanish government, Raúl Blanco, has expressed his opinion on the access of small and medium enterprises to European funds for the recovery that Spain will receive in the coming years.

The fear among Catalan and Spanish SMEs is that the €140 billion of loans and aid that Spain may receive in seven years will end up in the accounts of the largest companies, with a greater capacity to carry out public works, infrastructure or research projects worth millions of euros.

"The companies will apply and depending on their projects they will or will not be beneficiaries of the grants", added Blanco. According to him, the European Union and the Spanish government want this money to reach the whole business network, including SMEs, to boost the economy and restore growth. The companies that will benefit from the anti-pandemic funds will be "mainly SMEs", he indicated in an event on the European funds organised by the Catalan SME association Pimec.

Specifically, the government of Pedro Sanchez plans to invest 2,262 million euros over the next two years in support programmes for small and medium enterprises, which will be supported by additional legislation. The executive wants to push forward a law on entrepreneurship and strengthen the guarantee systems for entrepreneurs.

The European Commission aims for member states to allocate the money to projects focusing on the digitalisation of the economy, sustainable economy, energy transition and innovation. The director of the Commission's special recovery unit, María Teresa Fábregas, said that they will be an "opportunity" for Spanish SMEs, which will play "a very important role". Fábregas said that, for the EU executive, small businesses are a priority because they represent 99% of EU companies and more than 50% of its gross domestic product.

Blocked Aid

The government considers it indispensable that the General State Budget for 2021 be approved in order to receive European money: "It is not only a political message, it is a condition sine qua non". The Secretary of Industry believes that the accounts are necessary to absorb these new resources.

Despite this, at the moment the funds are paralysed in Brussels because of Hungary and Poland's veto of the EU budget. Mr Fábregas described the decision by these two countries as "terrible", but recalled that the Commission was working to find a consensus agreement that would enable the deployment of aid from the second half of 2021.