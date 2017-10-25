Spanish police to detainees: “You might end up with the Jordis and get to say hello”

Arrests after a demonstration

Aina Altimir and Adrià Corbella, two 24-year-olds who live in Taradell and Tàrrega respectively, were arrested on Saturday evening after the couple had taken part in the Barcelona demonstration for the release of Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, the two grassroots leaders who are kept in a Spanish prison. According to the youngsters’ own account, as they walked past the building that houses the Spanish government’s representation in Catalonia, a Spanish police officer standing guard outside spoke to them and asked in Spanish: “What do you think you are looking at?”, followed by a slur. Their reply was “We don’t want you here”. Then they claim that the officer walked up to Adrià and grabbed him by the arm as other officers jumped on top of him “in a police melee”. Two other officers threw Aina on the ground and shoved her against a van.

Then the Spanish officers took them inside the building where they waited handcuffed for two hours before a van drove them to the Spanish Police station in La Verneda, Barcelona. Once there, they claim that they were teased and insulted. The most disturbing moment came when a commanding officer made them sign a statement while still handcuffed and, according to them, he told them in Spanish: “You’d better think twice next time. Otherwise you might end up with the Jordis and get to say hello to them in person”.

A medical examination in handcuffs

Adrià and Aina claim that the former had a black eye and a swollen forearm. Both had a sore back and neck, besides having ripped their trousers. The youngsters complain that, despite the doctor’s request, the police officer who watched them during the medical examination refused to remove the handcuffs and leave them alone with the physician. They are also critical of the legal advice provided by the court-appointed counsel. After spending the night at the Verneda station, on Sunday morning they were driven to Barcelona’s courthouse. Their lawyer advised them to agree to the deal offered by the prosecutor: to plead guilty in order to reduce the prison sentence from six to four months and the fine from €150 to €120. The young couple agreed and were released without having had a chance to talk to each other. Then they found out that Aina must pay a €200 fine and Adrià €280 for allegedly having assaulted police officers.

On Saturday the Spanish police reported that the detainees had pushed and punched an officer and so they were charged with disobedience and assault on a law enforcement officer.