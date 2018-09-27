Supreme Court denies Jordi Cuixart’s release once more

The Spanish court rules that the circumstances of the grassroots pro-independence leader have not changed

ACN Barcelona

Spain's Supreme Court has once more rejected an appeal lodged by the legal team of the president of Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, asking for his release on bail. In an individual ruling, the court considers, without further clarification, that there have been no changes in the circumstances warranting Cuixart’s current status being reviewed, meaning he should continue to be refused bail. It is the second time that the Supreme Court has refused Jordi Cuixart’s legal team’s appeal for his release.

