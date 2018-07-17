Tech firm Oracle to move to Barcelona’s Torre Glòries

Oracle has announced plans to set up shop in Barcelona’s Torre Glòries. The technology firm —which develops payment solutions for businesses— has confirmed the move via a Twitter post reported by Europa Press: "We are moving! #netsuite #oracle #barcelona #barcelonatech #newoffice #torreglories”

Oracle will occupy three whole floors of about 1,000 square metres each and —according to TV3, Catalonia’s public TV network— it will employ 250 staff . The operation was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield and it follows in the footsteps of Facebook, which announced last May that it would be setting up a novel news monitoring centre run by Austrian firm Competence Call Center (CCC) in the same building.

Oracle and Facebook will be joined by Dynatrace, the global supplier of smart software, which last June also chose the iconic tower designed by Jean Nouvel to as the new location of its R&D lab in Spain, currently based in Barcelona’s Poblenou district.

The Torre Glòries is 34 storeys high and has a total gross surface of 37,614 square metres. It is owned by Merlin Properties and once it was ruled out as the new headquarters of the European Medicines Agency, it was made available to companies as office space.