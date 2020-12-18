Tension grows between executive and judiciary: Minister warns CGPJ cannot "invade" parliamentary sovereignty

More tensions are emerging between the Moncloa and the high judiciary. The Spanish government responds strongly to the movement of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the maximum judicial authority in Spain, critical of the intentions of the Socialists and Unidas Podemos to modify the Organic Law of the Judiciary (LOPJ) without having first collected the opinion of sectors linked to the administration of justice. In an interview with La Sexta, First Vice President Carmen Calvo railed against the CGPJ for "invading parliamentary sovereignty" the day after the judges' governing body issued a warning to the members of the government. In a statement supported by 16 of the 21 members, they urged Congress to ask for a report from the CGPJ itself, the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe and the associations of judges and prosecutors concerning the possibility of limiting the functions of the judicial leadership when its mandate has expired.

"The independence of the three powers is a two-way street. In other words, we must all comply with it," Calvo told the media this morning after the CGPJ warned that the Treaty on European Union (TEU) stipulates that all parties involved must be heard so as not to jeopardise judicial independence. The vice-president's opinion is in line with what Justice Minister Juan Carlos Campo told Lesmes in a phone call on Wednesday, when it became known that the issue would be addressed on Thursday. "Let everyone stay in their place," the minister told the president of the CGPJ, according to Calvo. As was seen on Thursday, the majority of the judges did not pay attention to the minister's request.

The dialectic clash shows once again the lack of harmony between the executive and the leadership of the judiciary, with an exchange of reproaches about lack of independence. The second proposal for reform of the LOPJ has put the CGPJ on guard, which on Thursday wanted to take a stand, unlike the first one. The plenary met at the end of October to take a position on the parliamentary initiative that sought to reduce the majority needed to choose the members of the judges' governing body, but on that occasion the current members agreed on a statement saying that it was not yet time to wade in.

Clash over the absence of Felipe VI in Barcelona

One of the latest clashes between Lesmes and the Moncloa was caused by the absence of Felipe VI at the ceremony of the handing over of the judicial offices in Barcelona last September. The Spanish government preferred that the king not go to the ceremony, in a context where the sentence that disqualified Quim Torra as president of the Generalitat was about to come out. Lesmes wanted to air his displeasure with the Spanish government and revealed a call with the monarch in which, according to him, he would have expressed his disappointment at his absence. The Royal Household pointed out that it had been a call of "courtesy" and without "institutional considerations".

The tensions are between the Spanish government and a CGPJ whose mandate expired on 4 December 2018. The two powers agree on the need to renew the members of the council at once, but the situation remains blocked by the conditions that the PP has set to negotiate with the PSOE: to leave Podemos aside, to look for a model that depoliticises the election and to withdraw the proposal to reform the law in order to reduce the necessary majority in the chambers. The alternative formula, which is precisely this legal change, is paralysed and contributes to keep the situation blocked.