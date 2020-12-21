EDITORIAL

Alarm after new British strain leaves us with a lesson

The warning came from the UK on Saturday. In 24 hours it went from lax measures to celebrate Christmas to total lockdown in London and the southeast due to the speed of propagation of a new strain of covid-19 that British experts say is 70% more contagious. Yesterday, it was the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy who set off the continental alarm by cutting off communications with the UK. Germany, France and Spain urged the European Commission to take a joint emergency decision, and the meeting will take place this morning. And, of course, Austria, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Ireland, Germany and France also decided to act fast and cut communications. From Catalonia, Councillor Vergés urged Spain to act quickly, but Madrid limited itself to "reinforcing PCR tests at airports".

Before the cascade of restrictions, only Denmark had admitted having detected a Covid case with the new strain in its own territory. Later, cases would appear in the Netherlands and Italy, within the EU. And, of course, London announced a maximum of 36,000 new positives in 24 hours (a record since the pandemic was declared). Experts say it is too early to determine the real effects of the new strain, although there is consensus that the speed of contagion is indeed higher.

In short, in a little more than 48 hours we have gone from trying to offer flexibility to spend Christmas managing the recommendations of public health experts and epidemiologists, with some already quite alarming data, to running to shield the continent of the United Kingdom and prevent the spread of the new strain of the virus when the scientific community is still not sure about it. From lagging behind the experts to wanting to run infront of them.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. Managing, better or worse, data following a predictable logic is one thing; facing unexpected developments maiming that logic is another. In reality, the reaction to the new British strain is one more confirmation that in this crisis due to the pandemic many changeable variables are involved. It is a game of counterweights in constant movement. The evolution of the disease itself, the advance in scientific knowledge of what has happened or what may change, the effects on economic activity, the social crisis, the public health management capacities...

Unfortunately, there are two constants: the pain caused by covid-19 and the difficulties of society in general to know what can be done at any given time. And perhaps a great lesson that we can draw from what has been experienced with the variant of the virus detected in the United Kingdom is to change the question: it is not so much about what can be done, in the sense of searching the regulations to find a loophole, as about what should be done. The alarm was not raised because the strain is more virulent, which is unknown, but because of its speed of contagion, which is what makes it more difficult to stop and control. The focus, as the experts keep repeating, is on social interaction. Once again, let us be aware.

