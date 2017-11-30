Publicitat
Publicitat

The professional council of Catalunya Ràdio rejects "censorship" by Electoral Board

It believes that the ban on using the words "ministers" and "president" is a "serious interference"

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The professional council of Catalunya Ràdio views the ruling by the Central Electoral Board prohibiting the public broadcaster and TV3 from using the words "president" and "ministers" to refer to government members removed from office by Article 155 to be a "serious interference in the journalistic criteria of the editorial process" and a new attempt "to meddle" in its work "to the benefit of the parties that file this sort of complaint".

In a statement, the body that represents the public broadcaster´s journalists and watches over the quality of the information broadcast by Catalunya Ràdio calls for the station´s professionals to be able to "work with the utmost journalistic rigor without political intrusions of any kind".

"To ban the use of certain words is a restriction of free speech that, in our view, is totally unacceptable both for us and for the society for which we work. We reject censorship and blacklists of prohibited words, and fully support free, unpoliticized reporting", added the statement.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Prohibir el groc: entre el ridícul i la misèria

Antoni Bassas

2

Cinc senadors del PP guanyen el 'cuponazo' de l'ONCE amb un número acabat en 155

3

El TC avala la reforma del reglament del Parlament

4

Suïcidi televisat a la cort de l’Haia

5

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Foment 'oblida' els efectes econòmics de la violència...

Antoni Bassas

6

Societat Civil Catalana celebrarà el Dia de la Constitució a Brussel·les i Washington

7

El 'Washington Post' enxampa un miserable fals testimoni

Àlex Gutiérrez

8

La Junta Electoral prohibeix a Barcelona il·luminar de groc fonts i edificis públics

9

Els economistes critiquen l’alarmisme pel Procés

10

El Suprem cita a declarar divendres Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Cuixart i els vuit...

El + comentat

1

La Junta Electoral prohibeix a Barcelona il·luminar de groc fonts i edificis públics

59 Comentaris

2

Prohibir el groc: entre el ridícul i la misèria

26 Comentaris

3

Els economistes critiquen l’alarmisme pel Procés

18 Comentaris

4

La comissió de mediació del Col·legi de l'Advocacia de Barcelona va intentar...

22 Comentaris

5

Zoido redueix l’auge de l’extrema dreta a casos “puntuals”

27 Comentaris

6

Societat Civil Catalana celebrarà el Dia de la Constitució a Brussel·les i Washington

20 Comentaris

7

El consell professional de Catalunya Ràdio rebutja la "censura" imposada per la...

14 Comentaris

8

L'Audiència Nacional jutjarà el 12 de desembre l'organitzador de la xiulada a...

10 Comentaris

9

L’oportunitat de Llarena

9 Comentaris

10

Les urnes de la dignitat

12 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Miquel Buch deixarà la presidència de l'Associació Catalana de Municipis i l'alcaldia de Premià de Mar

131 coses grogues i una cançó de Coldplay

Range Rover SVAutobiography, luxe i exclusivitat amb accent britànic

Filmin es podrà veure al servei televisiu Vodafone One TV

Puigdemont demanarà "garanties" a la Junta Electoral per poder fer campanya des de Catalunya

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència