Government and concert venues create Sala Cat cycle

First there was the Sala BCN cycle in Montjuic castle, then a similar project in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, and now the idea is spreading to the whole country with Sala Cat. Promoted by the Department of Culture and the Association of Concert Venues (Asacc), Sala Cat is a cycle that throughout the month of December will see eighty concerts in forty venues, and is part of the support measures for the cultural fabric that the Generalitat has set in motion to reactivate live music, an area that has been particularly affected by the pandemic.

The total investment of the Department of Culture in this project is 250,000 euros, through a direct subsidy channelled through the Catalan Institute of Cultural Enterprises (ICEC). The funds will be distributed by the Asacc among the different private music spaces. To receive the grant, the venues will have to perform a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 6 concerts with a maximum capacity of 50%.

Among the groups and artists programmed are Joan Garriga & el Mariatxi Galàctic, La Ludwig Band, Lluís Coloma, Dani Nel-lo Quartet, Za!, Ebri Knight, Junco & Mimbre, Nueva Vulcano, Maria Jaume, Mishima, Carles Viarnès, Mazoni, The Tyets, Hotel Cochambre, Roger Mas, Albert Pla and Renaldo & Clara, among others.

At the moment, concerts are already programmed in concert halls in fifteen cities: El Prat de Llobregat, Girona, Lleida, Manresa, Mataró, Reus, Sabadell, Salt, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Tarragona, Valls, Vilafranca del Penedès, l'Hospitalet de Llobregat and Barcelona.

The tickets will have affordable prices to ensure the events are accessible to all.