The Liceu will reopen from Monday on

The measures approved this Saturday by Procicat "have endorsed the Gran Teatre del Liceu as a safe space and the new ventilation system and the specific protocol plan designed for the pandemic have been satisfactorily evaluated, which means that its maximum limit has been increased from 500 people to almost 50% of its capacity", according to the theatre's statement.

After a week of working together with the government, this modification has been approved, which will allow the Gran Teatre del Liceu to reopen its doors and continue to perform La traviata by Verdi from this Monday (December 14th) on.



The Liceu's president, Salvador Alemany, on behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire team of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, welcomed the change: "I would like to specifically thank the Ministries of Culture and Home Affairs, together with Civil Defense, for having understood the institution's needs and positively evaluated the Liceu's safety protocols and specific air renewal system". He also wanted to acknowledge the involvement of the entire theatre team and the artists: "They have trusted in the steps taken by the Liceu, and have been able to resume performances as soon as the requirements were met". Finally, the president also thanks "subscribers, the public and the theatre's environment for their understanding the forced suspension of the 5 representations that open the door to, finally, end up representing the 14 performances initially programmed for the title, which makes it possible for the maximum number of interested audience members to witness the representations of this extraordinary Traviata and thus keep alive the spirit of culture during this Christmas season, which really needs it, and work in defence of the international prestige of the institution".

One more performance

Finally, of the total of 15 performances initially programmed for La traviata, the Liceu will end up representing 16 - one more. This result comes after programming extraordinary functions and having to suspend five functions, those of December 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13. At the time, the functions of December 4th were added, carried out with 500 audience members, that of December 8, which was cancelled due to restrictions, and those of December 16 and 27, which will be able to be carried out in this new context.

To all these changes, the Liceu is adding two new performances on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 December, at 7 pm and 6 pm respectively, which complement those already scheduled (14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 21, 28, 29 and 30 December). This last new function is enabled to facilitate the movement of the audience who comes from outside of Barcelona.