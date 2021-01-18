Lliga Democràtica contests postponement of elections in court

Lliga Democràtica has become the first party to announce that it is appealing against the decree suspending the 14 February elections. The party, which was not running after its failure to forge an alliance with the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), has challenged the decision in Catalonia's High Court, claiming a breach of fundamental rights. On the other hand, Federalistes d'Esquerres, an entity close to the PSC, has also announced its intention to take legal action against the Catalan government's decision, the same as Izquierda En Positivo, an extraparliamentary formation of "non-nationalist left", reports Efe. Thus, if the court admits the appeals, it will be the justice system that will end up deciding on the postponement of the elections decreed by the Government last week, with the support of a large majority of parliamentary forces.

In the appeal to which the ARA has had access, the party led by Astrid Barrio defends that Article 23 of the Constitution, on the right to electoral participation, has been violated, and therefore presents the appeal. As soon as the Supreme Court of Justice admits the case, the party will have eight days to make the allegations, according to sources in the party's legal service.

In a statement, the party considers it "extremely serious" to leave the call for elections, scheduled for 14 February, without effect, and considers that the holding of the elections "is being accommodated to party interests, using the pandemic as an excuse. The party is especially critical of the fact that the new call for elections has been postponed "sine die and [remains] in the hands of the Government", which "is entitled to call them or not in the future", in a way that gives rise to what it considers to be "absolute defenselessness and legal insecurity" as it does not clarify "in what circumstances" the elections may be held.

The group denounces an "unacceptable abuse of power" and believes that the Government is not "empowered to take this decision without exceeding its powers". "No circumstance, including the pandemic, can lead to the suspension of democracy and the perpetuation of a government in office without scrutiny," the statement said.

The party also denounces the "neglect" of the executive for not having "provided for all the measures within its power to make it possible to hold the elections. "In contrast to what happened with the suspension of the Basque and Galician elections, the situation in Catalonia has not been sudden, nor is there a total lockdown, and even the state of emergency decree provides for elections to be held," it stresses.

The PSC, which is against the electoral postponement -especially because of the three months between the original date and the new date- also announced last week that it is studying the possibility of appealing the decision, and so is Vox. They have ten days from the publication of the suspension decree - last Saturday - to do so.

In recent days, the Catalan Government has called on parties' "responsibility" to prevent them from putting the holding of the elections in the hands of the courts. This morning, the vice-president Pere Aragonès has asked that nobody challenges the postponement: "In the Galician and Basque case nobody dared to question [the postponement] and put it into question". He said it in a digital meeting with Europa Press, where he argued that postponing the election date is the best decision because the next weeks will be very difficult "from the health point of view". For Aragonés, postponing the elections will allow the electoral campaign not to focus exclusively on "whether the elections should be held or not".

The Spanish government now says it "has nothing to say" about the postponement

The Spanish Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias, has assured this Monday that her executive has nothing to say about the decision of the Catalan parties and the Government of the Generalitat to postpone the elections until May 30. Despite last week's declarations by her fellow cabinet members - such as the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, who stated that the postponement meant "suspending democracy" - Darias has pointed out to Onda Cero that the Spanish government "has nothing to say" because "it is a matter for the Catalan parties, Catalan society and the Government to decide".