THE TICKET

The Mediterranean Sea, a lacuna of information

2 min. Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The pandemic has not relegated what is happening in the Mediterranean to second place - nor third, fourth or fifth. It has not because before covid-19, the crisis that has been going on for years in the same sea where we go for a dip in summer was already more than silent. The central Mediterranean - as well as the other maritime routes towards Europe - has consolidated itself as a huge lacuna of information. Due to the lack of any effective official rescue operation and the boycott of NGOs - Matteo Salvini's great legacy - most days the route goes unobserved.

As a result, no one can know how many boats sink each year or how many people drown each month. We will probably never know, and to speak of figures is, directly, absurd. But there is one circumstance that, at the very least, gives us clues to the real scale of the tragedy. When NGOs such as Proactiva Open Arms start a mission, they do not usually need much more than twenty-four hours to locate the first vessels at risk of sinking. In these missions, which usually last two weeks, several rescues are made, usually until the situation on board reaches the limit and they are forced to return to port.

In the face of this pattern, the question is worrying: what happens when the NGOs are not there and, as for example right now, nobody is looking?

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. EL REPTE DE POTENCIAR LA RECERCA El Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology neix de la col·laboració de sis dels principals centres de recerca catalans, que consideren que és el moment de fer un salt endavant i impulsar projectes científics més transversals per aconseguir més competitivitat internacional.

    Greece and Poland exceed Spain's investment in R&D for first time

  2. raimon fotografiat a l'eixample el dia de l'entrevista

    Raimon: "Annalisa and I will leave everything at the Centre Raimon in Xàtiva"

  3. The black hole

    The black hole

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

El 70% dels malalts recuperats a Wuhan pateixen símptomes després de l'alta

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

283 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

63 Comentaris

5

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

60 Comentaris

7

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

60 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

10

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

51 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

L'Iran assegura que el científic va ser assassinat per una metralleta remota

España, a la cola de inversión en I+D

Kawasaki ressuscita la marca Meguro

"Grècia i Polònia superen Espanya en inversió en R+D", portada de l'ARA

Housing movements occupy the headquarters of a private equity firm in Barcelona