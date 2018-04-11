Publicitat
Publicitat

EDITORIAL

The Spanish State trivializes terrorism to criminalize Catalonia’s independence bid

Accusing the CDR of terrorism is a provocation that seeks a violent outburst

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

It is curious that five days after a German court ruled that the violence attributed to Carles Puigdemont was not sufficient to extradite him for the crime of rebellion, the Guardia Civil arrested a member of Catalonia’s Committees for Defense of the Republic (CDR) under the accusation of —wait for it— terrorism and rebellion. Spain’s justice seems to be rushing unstoppably towards its own discredit, with excesses unbecoming of a European democracy. And all with one objective: to criminalize the Catalan independence movement, which since the beginning of the process in 2012 has been characterized by the strictest civility and pacifism. Even when this criminalization brings with it a trivialization of terrorism.

Since October 1st the CDR have led protests against the imprisonment of separatist leaders and, in general, against the judicial persecution suffered by hundreds of people for this same reason. And in this context there have been highways cut off, occupation of roadways, and actions like the raising of barriers at some toll booths on the AP-7 during the return from Easter Week. Any observer, and that is not to say any jurist, can clearly see that to accuse the organizers of these demonstrations of terrorism and rebellion (which carry sentences of up to 30 years) is totally outrageous. The scandal has been so great that the journalists covering the European Commission grilled its spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, with questions, to which he replied with a laconic "The last time that we checked, Spain was a democracy". Yesterday the Catalan police arrested six people for incidents on January 30th at the Parc de la Ciutadella, the day planned for the inauguration of Carles Puigdemont. They have been accused of public disorder —nothing to do with terrorism or rebellion.

However, Catalonia’s independence movement should make no mistake: there is a plan behind these actions by the Spanish State. It is the strategy of the self-fulfilling prophecy: it is trying to elicit a violent outburst that would justify, after the fact, the false story that the independence bid is violent, a narrative that is very present in the writings of Justice Pablo Llarena and in reports from the Guardia Civil. It was not by chance that Ciudadanos and the PP spoke yesterday of "commandos" and "kale borroka” (Basque urban guerrillas): it was an attempt to connect Catalan protests with ETA violence. From this perspective, yesterday's arrest is a provocation, an effort to draw the CDR out of their peaceful, non-violent resistance and drive push to take direct action.

The movement must not fall into this trap. It must stay firm, through conviction and its own interest, in pacifism and civility —especially now that it is winning the battle for the international public opinion with Puigdemont's release. For the first time since Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia, the Spanish government is on the defensive. Pablo Llarena knows that he needs something more substantial to support his unbelievable narrative of violence in the face of the forthcoming European legal battle. And he is desperately seeking it in the CDR. We can't afford to make it easy for him.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Antonio Banderas posa en dubte la violència policial de l'1 d'octubre

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Els CDR no fan terrorisme ni rebel·lió, i la justícia...

Antoni Bassas

3

‘Hygge’: la recepta danesa de la felicitat

4

La fiscalia persegueix els CDR per terrorisme i rebel·lió

5

Els 20 minuts de tensió entre Aguirre i Rufián durant la comissió sobre...

6

El mosso infiltrat del cas Caront va presenciar la xivatada que el posava en perill

7

Els partidaris de la independència al conjunt de l'Estat cauen al nivell més baix...

8

Casado va obtenir el màster amb 4 assignatures de 22... però dona més...

9

Resolen un crim homòfob de fa 18 anys a Montgat amb la detenció d'un exmilitar...

10

La plaça Sant Jaume s'omple d'indignació per l'ofensiva contra els CDR:...

El + comentat

1

La fiscalia persegueix els CDR per terrorisme i rebel·lió

128 Comentaris

2

Antonio Banderas posa en dubte la violència policial de l'1 d'octubre

71 Comentaris

3

Zoido diu que l'objectiu de l'operació és detenir els màxims responsables dels...

58 Comentaris

4

El rei Felip defensa davant dels empresaris el discurs del 3-O

32 Comentaris

5

Multiderrota de Colau en els seus projectes estrella

20 Comentaris

6

JxCat, ERC i la CUP escenifiquen un front comú contra la "banalització del terme...

14 Comentaris

7

Casado va obtenir el màster amb 4 assignatures de 22... però dona més...

25 Comentaris

8

El PSC no veu motius per aplicar la legislació antiterrorista contra els CDR

16 Comentaris

9

Brussel·les rebutja valorar si tallar autopistes és terrorisme i diu que "no...

21 Comentaris

10

Entre Europa i l’absurd

12 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La venda d'habitatges a Catalunya va augmentar un 8,8% al febrer

Ingressen a presó dos homes per intentar matar-ne un altre en una baralla a Nou Barris

Itàlia, la premsa mundial i el KO europeu del Barça

El PSC diu ara que no s'oposarà a la delegació del vot de Carles Puigdemont

EN DIRECTE: Catalá, a Campuzano: "Aquest llaç groc que porta és ofensiu"

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència