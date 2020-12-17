Catalan High Court requires 25% of classes to be in Spanish in all schools in Catalonia

A new judicial blow to Catalonia's system of linguistic immersion forces for the first time all the Catalan schools to teach 25% of classes in Spanish. The sentence issued by the Catalan High Court establishes that "all the pupils receive in an effective and immediate way" the new model of linguistic education. In practice, the court decision means that, in addition to Spanish, at least one other core subject must be taught in this language.

According to the judges, the use of Spanish in the classroom is "residual" in a "significant part of schools and teaching groups", and they argue that only five of the 184 schools in the sample that the Catalan government gave to the court's meet this 25%. This means that 2% of primary schools and 12% of secondary schools comply with the law, but the rest are incurring in a "breach of the existing legal framework". The ruling, therefore, is an attempt to "straighten out the current situation contrary to the law", in view of the "inactivity" of the Catalan administration, as criticised by the judges, who say that the Government has not exercised its power to apply the law "by issuing regulations, instructions or implementing acts that are necessary" and has not exercised "a control activity" to review it.

Until now, the High Court of Justice had published rulings requiring this minimum percentage of hours in Spanish to be guaranteed in schools, but with one major difference: the complaints in those cases affected a dozen schools at the request of some families, while the new ruling affects the entire public education system, because the complaint came from the State Attorney's Office, on behalf of the PP's Ministry of Education.

The Catalan Education Department has criticised the fact that judges want to "regulate education policy", a competence that belongs to Parliament. In a tweet, they have informed that they will appeal the resolution to the Supreme Court. The Minister of Education, Josep Bargalló, has also stated that the resolution "will have no effect or consequence" because when the new Celaá law comes into force it will leave it without effect.

Uncertainty over the effects of the new law

This is one of the unknowns left by the sentence, because it is not clear that the approval of the law will serve to invalidate the High Court's decision. In the text, the judges do not mention the new regulation, which is being debated in the Senate after being approved in Congress, and which according to ERC shields the linguistic immersion system, and they base their arguments on the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, which has already established on previous occasions that the official nature of Catalan and Spanish "necessarily imposes their vehicular use" in primary and secondary schools. Precisely, one of the most controversial changes of the new Celaá law is that it eliminates the references to Spanish as a vehicular language. According to the linguists consulted by the ARA at the time, in practice the law will not imply great changes because it leaves to the Autonomous Communities the possibility of regulating the use of language in each territory. Therefore, the responsibility will fall on the Generalitat, since, in the end, what is most relevant is not so much what the law says but the application of the model to the centres.

Ciudadanos and the PP have already welcomed the judges' decision, and warned that it prevails over the Celaá law: "It is a resolution that is based on the Constitution and, therefore, the Constitution prevails over the organic law", said the leader of the Ciudadanos in the Catalan Parliament, Carlos Carrizosa. The president of the PP, Pablo Casado, who is in Catalonia today, has demanded that the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, "ensure that the sentence is complied with immediately" and "do not diminish" the freedom of education in Catalonia.

An "attack" on the linguistic and educational model

On the other hand, Catalan nationalist sectors have criticised what they see as an attack on the Catalan linguistic and educational model. "We oppose any external interference in our educational system or any other area of our self-government. Enough attacks on the Catalan language, culture and self-government from the state powers," said a statement from the Intersindical trade union. The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, has stated that the City Council will continue to defend the immersion model because it is a "success".

On the other hand, the court rejected the request made by the ministry to modify the school pre-registration documents so that families could have proof that Spanish would be the language used in all cases. According to the judges, they dismissed it because if the minimum percentage of 25% is met, access to and use of the two languages from childhood would already be guaranteed.