Election campaign in a pandemic: no kisses, no propaganda, no walks through markets

A political rally is a place where, beyond the speeches, you basically give kisses, hugs, hand out propaganda, chant slogans and play loud music. Well, not in this campaign. Because of the pandemic, there will be no rallies as we knew them. This Tuesday, Catalan Civil Protection (Procicat) approved the five health safety protocols -previously drawn up by the Government- that will govern the elections on 14 February. One of them establishes how the campaign will have to be carried out by political parties and the changes it proposes are substantial.

First of all, walks through markets, streets and squares or in public facilities where the politician talks to the people and the media scrutinise him looking for the anecdote of the day are over. According to Procicat, "events on the public highway without organisation or those involving interaction with groups of people and physical contact are not compatible with safety", and it explicitly mentions the traditional visit to the market. The same protocol also calls for avoiding all types of physical contact, so the candidate will be spared kisses, hugs and handshakes, which are a not inconsiderable part of the 15 days that a campaign lasts.

The rallies will also be highly regulated. Despite the fact that it is winter and the cold is always a factor to be taken into account, Procicat asks that priority be given to outdoor events and that events in closed spaces be avoided insofar as possible. If they cannot be avoided, the closed space will have to be ventilated for three hours beforehand and the doors and windows will have to be open at all times. In addition, rallies will have to have a register of attendees, one-way traffic, several access doors and staggered entrances and exits. Procicat even asks to avoid "applause", "singing in closed spaces" and playing music too loud. It argues that the fewer decibels there are, the easier it will be to hear the speaker and the greater the possibility of spacing out the audience without losing the acoustics of the event. Seating will be limited according to the restrictions at that time and people who do not share a bubble will have to be separated by a distance of two meters.

Of course, wearing a mask will be mandatory at all events and so will the use of hydroalcoholic gel at the entrance and exit. It will also not be possible to hand out propaganda to avoid contagion. In short, Procicat plans to give priority to an open-air campaign with as many telematic events as possible. In fact, some parties such as PSC and ERC have already begun to convert their headquarters into improvised television sets to concentrate part of their events and broadcast them on social networks. If one thing is clear it is that in this campaign there will be no struggle to see who fills the biggest sports hall. Large-format campaigns have disappeared - for a while, at least.

Handbook for polling stations

For months now, the government has been announcing a measures to carry out the elections during a pandemic in the safest way possible. This Tuesday the executive board presented the manual that polling station members will have to follow on election day. Everyone will have items to ensure their safety (masks, gloves and distance between them) and the main change will be in the relationship they will have with the voters. Thus, the members of the polling stations will ask the voters for their ID but they will not touch it at any time, nor will they come into contact with the ballot paper. Finally, they will be able to ask the voters to remove their mask for a few seconds to check their identity.

With these five protocols, the Generalitat has completed all the documents it wanted to produce for the elections. Now it will only have to keep an eye on two issues. That the Central Electoral Board (JEC) does not oppose the measures and that the evolution of the pandemic is favourable. The Government and all parties have agreed that on January 15, with the epidemiological data in hand, they will decide if it is possible to hold elections on February 14 or if they will have to be postponed. If they are postponed, it cannot be sine die. The new date will have to be set at that same meeting.