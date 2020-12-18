The (counter)power of the judiciary

Spain's democratic architecture is reeling from the precarious situation of some of its key institutions. First and most obvious, of course, is the monarchy: the spectacle of the self-exiled ex king being investigated by the justice system - without anyone wanting to be held accountable - is affecting the credibility of the most symbolic and, until not so long ago, most popular institution. And the fact that his son, King Felipe VI, has often taken a political side has also done nothing to preserve his figure, whose popular support has fallen year after year, to the point where official polls have stopped asking about the monarchy to avoid exposing it. With his support for the police violence against the referendum of October 1st, the monarch lost his neutrality regarding the Catalan conflict. A constitutional monarchy has in the king a supra-political reference, capable of embodying the state above partisan anger. In the Spanish case, it would also have to be someone with sufficient skills to mediate territorial differences. It is clear that Felipe VI has abdicated this role and decided to become a symbol of the "indissoluble" unity of the fatherland.

Following the royal example, the high judiciary has also gone out of place and exceeded its limits, granting itself the role of guardian of the national essence, stopping the Catalan claims for sovereignty at any cost and, by the way, any lukewarmness regarding independence that may arise from the political institutions. It is in this context that one must read the stark confrontation that the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) is having with the Spanish government. In the name of defending its independence, the CGPJ, with its conservative majority, has become a belligerent political actor. The judicial leadership knows that it has the PP on its side. And naturally, the PP is in no hurry to agree on its renewal, which requires a qualified majority. Faced with this, the PSOE-Podemos government is seeking, at the moment without success, a way to disfigure this counter-power that runs the entire governance (and appointments, marked by not exactly meritocratic connections) of the high judiciary: Supreme Court, National Court, Provincial Court, High Courts of Justice, etc.

The reality that emerges from this panorama is that of a state of law with a more than relative division of powers, with a politicised justice system and politics which, unable to deal with the Catalan question, has externalised its decisions to the courts, so that one thing has fed back into the other. All this has led to the emboldening of a figure such as Magistrate Carlos Lesmes, President of the CGPJ and the Supreme Court, whose confrontation with the executive, even using the figure of Felipe VI haphazardly, is more like that of an opposition politician than a judge. The CGPJ and the Supreme Court have long acted shamelessly as a counter-power to the government elected by the citizens.