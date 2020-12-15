Covid-19 indicators worsen in Catalonia: 1,886 new cases reported, R number back over 1

Health Department records 39 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Data on covid-19 in Catalonia worsens again. The Health Department has reported 1,886 new cases of covid-19 in Catalonia confirmed with a PCR or antigen test, taking the total of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 328,943. In addition, 39 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, meaning the total number of covid-19 deaths in Catalonia since March rises to 16,432.

In addition, Effective Potential Growth is again very high: today it has risen 38 points, to 219, and the R number has again exceeded 1 and stands at 1.11, 0.17 points more than yesterday.

Hospitalisations are down again: there are 1,511 people in hospital (-8), of which 351 are in ICUs (+7).

