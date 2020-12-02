EPG (210) and R number (0.89) continue to rise in Catalonia

Healthcare reports 1,368 new infections, despite a drop in hospitalisations in wards and in ICUs

1 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The data on the evolution of the covid-19 in Catalonia continue to worsen for the second day in a row. The Health Department has reported this Wednesday 1,368 new infections confirmed with a PCR or antigen test -90 fewer than yesterday-, which takes the total to 312,245 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Effective Potential Growth (EPG) continued to increase for the second day in a row: it now stands at 210, 9 higher than yesterday. The R number is up by 0.05 to 0.89, a slightly lower increase than yesterday's 0.06. Cumulative incidence for the last 14 days decreased 2.95 and stands at 256.84 .

Hospitalisations fall

On the other hand, there were 44 fewer people hospitalised for the virus (1,674) and five fewer admissions to ICUs (449). Even so, there were 39 more deaths (15,967).

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Encesa dels llums de Nadal a Barcelona

    The Government will allow meetings of up to ten people over Christmas, including minors

  2. EL REPTE DE POTENCIAR LA RECERCA El Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology neix de la col·laboració de sis dels principals centres de recerca catalans, que consideren que és el moment de fer un salt endavant i impulsar projectes científics més transversals per aconseguir més competitivitat internacional.

    Greece and Poland exceed Spain's investment in R&D for first time

  3. Representació de la vacuna de Pfizer i BioNTech

    Europe proposes approving two vaccines between 29 December and 12 January

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Les marques de cotxes més (i menys) fiables del 2020

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

64 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

61 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

L’apropiació narcisista de l’independentisme

53 Comentaris

10

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Ford Mustang Mach-E, primera presa de contacte

La pesca de l’arengada

El poble austríac de Fucking decideix canviar de nom

Que moooono....!

L'atur es manté estable al novembre al País Valencià però s'incrementa un 20,29% respecte a ara fa un any