EPG (210) and R number (0.89) continue to rise in Catalonia

The data on the evolution of the covid-19 in Catalonia continue to worsen for the second day in a row. The Health Department has reported this Wednesday 1,368 new infections confirmed with a PCR or antigen test -90 fewer than yesterday-, which takes the total to 312,245 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Effective Potential Growth (EPG) continued to increase for the second day in a row: it now stands at 210, 9 higher than yesterday. The R number is up by 0.05 to 0.89, a slightly lower increase than yesterday's 0.06. Cumulative incidence for the last 14 days decreased 2.95 and stands at 256.84 .

Hospitalisations fall

On the other hand, there were 44 fewer people hospitalised for the virus (1,674) and five fewer admissions to ICUs (449). Even so, there were 39 more deaths (15,967).