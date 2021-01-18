EDITORIAL

The problem with sanctions persists seven months later

3 min. Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The government has only collected 4.7% of the fines police gave out for breaking the restrictions due to the covid-19 during the first state of alarm, from March 14 to June 21 last year: 8,000 out of 170,000. One of the causes is that of the 170,000 fines, only 90,000 have been processed, just over half (54%). In the best of analyses, therefore, 8.9% of the fines processed have been collected. In any case, this is a clearly insufficient balance if the aim is to ensure that these complaints act as a deterrent of irregular behaviour. And it should be borne in mind that the data, provided by the Department of the Home Affairs, is seven months old. As of June the management of these fines passed on to the Health Department, which has not provided any data.

It is clear that the main problem is not that there is no collection, because that is not the ultimate goal, but the administrative and legal mess that this situation reveals. The experts warn of "weakness" and "arbitrariness" in the legal basis of the entire procedure, which was initially based on public safety laws and later, when it began to be processed, on public health laws. The first option, which means higher fines, requires having disobeyed a previous requirement by a police officer and is difficult to enforce legally. The second option reduces the fines' amount but had no system for imposing sanctions. The Government solved this in August by passing a new law.

Then there is the administrative problem, with an explosion in the volume of fines which needed to be processed. The Department of Home Affairs tried to solve this by assigning a hundred lawyers to it. Th Health Department's takeover did not speed up the situation either because the appropriate structure was not available: in December the Government had to draft in 300 civil servants to speed up the procedures. Likewise, in several cases the management of fine collection has been referred to the town councils of the towns where the police action took place.

Ten months have passed since the beginning of the pandemic, seven since the Health Department took over enforcement of restrictions and five since the decree law that gave it legal backing and regulated the fines for covid, and yet right until now it is being patched up. We insist: the problem is not collection, nor in fact the very existence of the fines; the behaviour of the vast majority of society is entirely responsible and the feeling of collective protection has soaked in.

Likewise, we cannot forget that the context of uncertainty created by covid is difficult to manage. But, precisely for this reason, that which can be controlled, which does not depend on the evolution of data, the appearance of a variant or the supply of vaccines, must be controlled with a certain level of diligence. Because there are many public workers involved and they must be provided with certainties that make their job easier. There are many actions every week, not all of them as evident as the unpleasant cases of Pallejà and Matadepera this weekend, and it cannot be that the administration's response is not up to scratch.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Climate emergency: the EU has set the date

    Climate emergency: the EU has set the date

  2. Sergi Mingote

    Sergi Mingote dies after K2 accident

  3. L'Esteve Font, un usuari de 93 anys de la residencia Gent Gran de Creu de Palau de Girona, en el moment de rebre la vacuna contra el covid-19. Imatge del 27 de desembre del 2020

    Spanish Health Minister forecasts "70% of the population will be vaccinated by summer"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

Anar a viure al poble amb menys habitants de Catalunya

3

Famílies de la Vall de Boí deixen de portar els fills a classe com a protesta per...

4

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

5

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

6

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

7

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

8

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

9

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

10

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

92 Comentaris

5

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Joan Tardà: “Repetir la fórmula de govern només JxCat-ERC seria un fracàs”

86 Comentaris

8

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

9

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

10

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Catalunya rebrà 30.000 vacunes de Pfizer, la meitat de les dosis setmanals previstes

EN DIRECTE | Els hospitals freguen el pic de la segona onada amb 2.809 ingressats per covid-19

Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

L'auge del cranc blau, un tresor gastronòmic del Delta

Los hospitales rozan el pico de la segunda oleada con 2.809 ingresados por covid-19