Prosecution investigating whether protocols were followed in Tremp care home

At the moment, there is no evidence that any family has reported the facts either to the police or to the courts

1 min. Tremp Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Lleida Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether protocols were followed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far caused 42 deaths at a  Tremp care home. Thus, the Public Prosecutor's Office will request documentation from the Health Department this week in order to find out how the centre reacted to the pandemic. For the moment, however, there is no evidence that any family has reported the events to the Mossos d'Esquadra or to the criminal justice system. At present, there are 92 residents and 42 workers who have contracted covid-19 in the care home, according to data provided by the Health Department.

Since 28 November, the centre has been managed by Gestión de Servicios Sanitarios (GSS), after the previous week the cases rose from 57 to 150 and the government decided to  intervene the care home. It now functions as a hospital, with three shifts of doctors and nurses.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Pare d'una família estafada al lloguer delseu pis barcelona

    "I never wanted to squat but we've been swindled and with children we don't want to live on the streets"

  2. Vianants caminant pel passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona

    "It spooked me to think that after being so careful I'd catch it in a shop"

  3. ANG-WEB-Lletres-ECO

    Recovery is K-shaped

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal sobre les targetes opaques

Roger Loppacher: "L'avantprojecte de la nova llei permet més control de l'Estat sobre la Corporació"

Puig es reorganitza per sortir de l'impacte del covid i doblar la seva facturació en quatre anys

El Barça guanya a Eindhoven i encarrila el passi a vuitens (1-4)

PSOE refuses to commit itself to deny pardon to political prisoners in exchange for PP's support for the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary