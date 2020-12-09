Prosecution investigating whether protocols were followed in Tremp care home

The Lleida Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating whether protocols were followed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far caused 42 deaths at a Tremp care home. Thus, the Public Prosecutor's Office will request documentation from the Health Department this week in order to find out how the centre reacted to the pandemic. For the moment, however, there is no evidence that any family has reported the events to the Mossos d'Esquadra or to the criminal justice system. At present, there are 92 residents and 42 workers who have contracted covid-19 in the care home, according to data provided by the Health Department.

Since 28 November, the centre has been managed by Gestión de Servicios Sanitarios (GSS), after the previous week the cases rose from 57 to 150 and the government decided to intervene the care home. It now functions as a hospital, with three shifts of doctors and nurses.