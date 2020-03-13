The sovereign virus

Where I live, in the area between Rome and the southern tip of Italy, so far we have been spared the coronavirus pandemic which has erupted in the north. Nevertheless, it’s only a matter of time: the attempt to seal off the worst affected areas wasn’t enough to stop the spread of the infection. The first cases are now appearing all over Italy and the risk has increased in the south thanks to the flood of young people who were studying in Milan and decided to return home instead of being ‘held captive’ in the city with the highest number of cases. The North has been affected by numerous cases resulting in hospitalisations and deaths, which have grown exponentially over the past few days, in line with the most negative forecasts. If the infection hits the south with the same strength, where the healthcare system is not up to the task of dealing with it, then the catastrophe will be overwhelming.

Everything the government, virologists and doctors are urging us to do —staying at home, teleworking, holding meetings on Skype, not visiting cinemas, theatres and museums, no football and no gym, no drinks and nightlife, no hairdresser, no shaking hands, no kissing or hugging— is designed to avert this catastrophe. Many of us have resigned to the situation, accepting the government’s emergency decrees which border on breaches of the Constitution. There are still too many people, mostly youngsters, who are not prepared to make a sacrifice to help to beat a virus which is especially deadly for the elderly. They fail to understand it, refuse to accept the evidence, mistrust the political and scientific authorities, and fail to follow the guidelines which have been issued. It is mainly thanks to such people that this Monday the measures designed to limit social contact and the freedom of movement and assembly were extended from the Lombardy-Venetian area to the entire Italian peninsula. The first time such measures have been seen in a Western democracy, the New York Times announced with a mixture of astonishment and admiration. Meanwhile, Trump has finally stopped claiming that the coronavirus "is neither substance nor accident and, therefore, does not exist", as Don Ferrante referred to the plague in Alessandro Manzoni's I Promessi sposi [the Betrothed].

As everyone knows, any emergency has the immediate effect of exposing the problems which normality manages to hide under the carpet, like the unravelling of a plot. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that Italy is a country divided in two, with outrageous inequalities of income, productivity and public services between the north and the south. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that its national health system, Italy’s pride the world over, has been devastated by neoliberal governments: €37 billion in cuts over ten years and regionalised healthcare management in keeping with a competitive approach which rewards the wealthiest regions. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that in this globalised world, the economy of a formerly industrialised nation which is now mainly engaged in tourism, is susceptible to a falling leaf. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that an aging population due to a very low birth rate becomes ever more vulnerable. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that the political decision-making process is mired in an uneven distribution of powers between states, regions and municipalities resulting from a meaningless constitutional reform in 2001. We didn’t need the coronavirus for people to realise that a viciously precarious workplace has given rise to an army of workers without rights or guarantees, who will be the worst hit by the necessary lockdown. We didn’t need the coronavirus to make people aware of the fact that the prisons were overcrowded and would erupt at the first sign of an emergency, as was the case. Finally, the coronavirus wasn’t necessary to make people aware of the fact that the golden rule of European governance, a balanced budget, was also a pressure cooker ready to blow. Everyone knew, yet pretended not to, that they were gambling with people’s well-being, as neo-liberalism has been preaching for the last forty years, "there’s no other alternative". Now that we are counting the fatalities, we can no longer pretend not to see what’s before our eyes: the emergency calls for us and commands us to change our reality. As to what will change, with civilisation taking a great leap or the system repairing itself, we shall see when the dust settles after the coronavirus crisis.

The virus’ revelatory effect doesn’t end here, however. Lombardy and Veneto, the regions most affected by the outbreak, are home to Berlusconi's joyful neoliberalism, which over time has mutated –as all virus’ mutate, even political viruses– into Salvini's xenophobic nationalism. In both of these regions the economy is the undisputed king, protected as it is by security policies: security is at the service of revenue, efficiency and consumption. Indeed Salvini’s slogan “Italians first” essentially expresses the need to protect the privileges of northern Italians from the immigrant “invasion”. Meanwhile, those regions which have now been struck by a security pandemic are facing a biological pandemic in which the joke is on them: Italians are the "first" to be affected by the coronavirus and the "first" to be turned away as unwanted guests at the borders with other countries. The tables have been turned on the security angle.

We have been liberated, at least partly, from the dictatorship of the economy. Following uncertainty over choosing between "Close everything down" and "Save the GDP", the medical emergency has finally prevailed over all else. We have returned to a more classic version of the security-freedom binomial. In other words, the relationship between collective security and individual freedoms: in the name of health, enshrined in the Constitution as one of our fundamental rights, other basic rights, such as the freedom of movement and assembly and the right to study have been temporarily restricted —albeit with a formula which is not based on prohibitions but rather on an appeal to collective responsibility. The question is, can a democracy withstand such a contradiction? Or are we, through this health crisis, witnessing an illiberal, if not authoritarian, twisting of democracy?

Immediately after the first restrictive measures were put in place by the Italian government, the philosopher Giorgio Agamben, working on the hypothesis that we are dealing with an "invented epidemic", repeated his thesis on the negative effects on freedom of a form of sovereignty which transforms any crisis into a state of emergency, so that the exception becomes the norm. However, this time he has received more criticism than support (beginning with Jean-Luc Nancy and Roberto Esposito, two philosophers who can’t be called hostile to his way of thinking). Because if the sovereign, according to Carl Schmitt, is the one who decides on the state of emergency, this time the sovereign is the virus, not the state or the government, which become undone due to the state of emergency triggered by a microorganism, which even in name competes for the sovereign’s crown for the state and the government. In a global world, an emergency —whether biological, technological or financial— is systemic and endemic, and is not controlled by political will, but rather by key events of a biopolitical nature, which means it makes little sense to analyse it in terms of the traditional paradigm of sovereignty. The risks of an authoritarian drift following the handling of an emergency are linked to the transformation of tools of social control and the production of consent; two in particular. First, the use of big data and artificial intelligence in the fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan, a dangerous experiment which has led to a growing fascination with the "Chinese model" worldwide. And second, the truly totalitarian regime controlled by the media we have been subjected to in Italy for weeks now, with whole TV programmes dedicated to the epidemic 24 hours a day, and not even a minute dedicated to grieving for the victims.

In addition, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus unseats the political ideology known as sovereignty, which is merely an outdated attempt to restore the lost sovereignty of the state and the ego by erecting walls, drawing borders, closing ports, restoring the primacy of the western white man over the different-other and the woman-other. Viruses know no borders, they are not stopped by walls or closed ports, they do not bow to the will of the sovereign state or the sovereign self’s desire to know. They blur the boundaries between human and animal species, rebel against the devastating rule of man over nature, while spreading contagion with a total disregard for national identity cards. They remind us that we are all vulnerable and fragile and that we are all linked to one another, because for each of us the other is both a danger and a salvation. They escape the rhetoric of war, which has been abused in recent days, and they may well only withdraw as a response to antibodies which will allow us to deal with them in order to achieve a non-belligerent coexistence.

Never before has individual self-interest coincided so closely with the common good, nor has the common good been so global as it has with the current threat. In a crisis there is always the darkness of the catastrophe and the light of change. It is up to us, and in this darkness one can make out a ray of light. We can find it in the beauty of deserted cities, in the air cleared by the lack of traffic congestion, in the spontaneous networks of solidarity and care which are created every day, in the relationships which rediscover the fruitful interval of a bearable distance, in a minute stolen from the frenzy of everyday life. Maybe the virus has come to tell us this very thing, that it's time to stop.