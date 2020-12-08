En Comú Podem demands explanations from the Government for the transfer of Tremp residents to other retirement homes

En Comú Podem have expressed concern about the relocation of residents of the Fiella de Tremp Foundation to other retirement homes in La Pobla de Segur and Guissona and the danger of the covid-19 spread that this may entail. Three of these residents transferred from the centre have tested positive. For all these reasons, Podemos has registered a battery of questions addressed to the Catalan Government demanding explanations on what urgent measures are being taken in response to the outbreak of covid-19 at the Tremp retirement home, where 40 deaths have already been recorded. The party has also asked the Government about the measures taken to strengthen health care in Pallars and why the most serious cases have not been referred to the Santa Maria i Arnau de Vilanova de Lleida hospitals.

The spokesperson of Catalunya en Comú in the Alt Pirineu and Aran regions, Txell Teruel, has reiterated the complaint due to the lack of personnel to attend to the users and to be able to cover the casualties of the health personnel. For Teruel it is "undeferrable that the positions that have become vacant are properly covered". The party has also called for "urgent measures" and the "hiring of more staff" to respond to situations such as those faced by the Tremp retirement home and the provision of intensive care units at the Pallars hospital.