U.S. authorizes the Moderna covid-19 vaccine and will begin administering it on Monday

The United States Food and Drug Administration, the body that regulates the marketing of drugs, authorized this morning the use of the covid-19 vaccine from the Moderna American biotechnology company.

The authorization of the Moderna vaccine comes just one week after that of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is already being administered.

"With two vaccines available for the prevention of covid-19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing a large number of daily hospitalizations and deaths in the United States", agency director Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

Monday it will begin to be administered

Hahn also said that the two vaccines, despite their "accelerated" approval, "meet the rigorous standards of safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality necessary to approve the emergency use authorization that the American people expect from the Food and Drug Administration".

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has assured that 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2 million more of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed nationwide next week, added to the 2.9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine distributed this week which are already being administered.

Each vaccine requires two doses per person, with a 21-day difference for Pfizer and a 28-day difference for Moderna.

This emergency authorization (a one-time pre-approval process) comes at the height of the pandemic in the United States, with more than 17.4 million infections and 313,000 deaths, more than in any other country.