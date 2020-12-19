U.S. authorizes the Moderna covid-19 vaccine and will begin administering it on Monday

Last week the Pfizer injection was accepted

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The United States Food and Drug Administration, the body that regulates the marketing of drugs, authorized this morning the use of the covid-19 vaccine from the Moderna American biotechnology company.

The authorization of the Moderna vaccine comes just one week after that of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is already being administered.

Pfizer vaccine is now licensed in the U.S. and will begin to be administered within the next 24 hours

Pfizer vaccine is now licensed in the U.S. and will begin to be administered within the next 24 hours

"With two vaccines available for the prevention of covid-19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing a large number of daily hospitalizations and deaths in the United States", agency director Stephen Hahn said in a statement.

Monday it will begin to be administered

Hahn also said that the two vaccines, despite their "accelerated" approval, "meet the rigorous standards of safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality necessary to approve the emergency use authorization that the American people expect from the Food and Drug Administration".

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has assured that 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2 million more of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed nationwide next week, added to the 2.9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine distributed this week which are already being administered.

Each vaccine requires two doses per person, with a 21-day difference for Pfizer and a 28-day difference for Moderna.

This emergency authorization (a one-time pre-approval process) comes at the height of the pandemic in the United States, with more than 17.4 million infections and 313,000 deaths, more than in any other country.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El professor Oriol Ventura fa classe de matemàtiques per internet, en una aula completament buida a l'institut Doctor Puigvert de Barcelona

    High school online P.E. class

  2. Diverses persones amb mascareta passejant i comprant aquest dimarts al centre de Barcelona.

    Catalonia restrictions: no dining out but more mobility allowed

  3. download (48)

    The King's Speech

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

3

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

Àlex Font Manté

4

L’estranya infecció del cervell pel covid-19

5

Educació ajorna fins a l'11 de gener la tornada a l'escola després de Nadal

6

Noves restriccions: què es pot fer i què no durant les festes de Nadal

7

El Govern ajorna a divendres l'anunci de les noves restriccions

8

Es disparen els casos al Ripollès: té la incidència més alta de Catalunya

9

Catalunya frenarà la desescalada: "Farem passos enrere sí o sí"

10

Mainat: "M'ho he anat prenent tot amb cert sentit de l'humor, però ja no en soc...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

286 Comentaris

2

El rei Joan Carles I, ingressat per covid-19 a una clínica d’Abu Dhabi

87 Comentaris

3

Barcelona desencalla la connexió del tramvia per la Diagonal

82 Comentaris

4

Catalunya suspèn els sopars als restaurants però amplia les excepcions per moure's

82 Comentaris

5

ERC guanyaria les eleccions del 14-F amb 35 diputats però JxCat retalla...

82 Comentaris

6

Parlar català

78 Comentaris

7

El TSJC obliga que el 25% de les classes siguin en castellà a totes les escoles...

70 Comentaris

8

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal...

66 Comentaris

9

Joan Canadell: “Pere Aragonès em va enganyar amb la llei de cambres”

65 Comentaris

10

Catalunya frenarà la desescalada: "Farem passos enrere sí o sí"

61 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Pas enrere d'un Barça incapaç de trobar l'estabilitat (2-2)

Asbestos from the burned down building in Badalona sets off the neighbourhood alarms

'Martin Eden', la vida tràgica d'un escriptor 'rock star'

"Salvar el Nadal o salvar vides?": l'actualitat en 8 tuits

20/12: A la defensiva