Unbridled authoritarianism

Since the charges for the crime of rebellion have been rejected in Germany, the response by the Spanish nationalists is to raise the stakes and gamble with the crime of terrorism. It appears as if this is the reasoning behind the arrests of certain members of the CDRs [Committees for the Defence of the Republic] on this very charge, with such reasoning causing stupor due to its underlying irrational desire for revenge. No lawyer in their right mind would have dared to cross another red line by bringing such serious charges on the basis of the CDRs’ actions, which at worst can be described as civil disobedience or peaceful resistance, actions which aren’t even criminal offences. It is yet another attack by an authoritarian state by means of a manipulated justice system in order to stir up conflict and instil fear in the general public. And justice, when it becomes corrupted, often has the unfortunate tendency of running away from the politicians that try to control it. At the time of José Manuel Maza’s death, (Spain’s Attorney General), the government had already lost control of him, and Spain’s Minister of Justice, Rafael Catalá, couldn’t even get him to answer the phone. It now appears as if there are certain judicial bodies that have been emboldened in a reckless manner in their task of pursuing those who favour Catalan independence. It comes as a result of the strategy employed by the PP, together with its Ciudadanos and PSOE allies, of conducting politics where it ought never be conducted, except as a last resort: in the courts and tribunals.

Obviously, the charges of terrorism brought against the CDRs are appalling to any member of the public who is aware of what their rights and liberties are worth, since it is not just a matter of making such accusations, but also about the new lies they will have to create to support them, of the social unrest they cause and the inevitable consequences. However, taking a closer look, it is nothing more than an uncontrolled reaction (in other words, a desperate reaction) of a particular political system, that of the regime of 1978, which senses that its time is up and which realises it is losing: even former PM Felipe González, as shrewd as always and more cynical than ever, admitted last Sunday, on the TV programme Salvados, that Catalan separatism can’t be annihilated, as Soraya thought was the case during the 21 December election campaign. It can be defeated, however. But it won’t be defeated like this, by accusing honest politicians and members of the public of sedition, rebellion and terrorism. Doing so merely puts all democrats on the same side of those in favour of independence and republicanism: it’s ironic that, in spite of all this talk among the republican and pro-independence ranks of widening their support base, it turns out that it is Spain that seems intent on doing more to widen it, with this flight towards the abyss, the assault on freedom, with corruption as a grim backdrop. On 1 October they lost Catalonia, now they are losing their international reputation and soon Spain will be left with nothing but unthinking masses who shout "Let 'em have it!” (1). Meanwhile, we have, as always: dignity, resistance and pacifism.

__________

Translator’s note:

(1) Spanish riot police who were deployed in Catalonia to prevent the October 1 vote were often seen off by crowds gathered outside their barracks who shouted "Let 'em have it!”