Under normal conditions, political parties pick a candidate to run in the elections and they make detailed proposals in the form of an electoral platform, along with a promise to apply it. Today, with the Generalitat in limbo due to Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, a surreal campaign underway, and four political prisoners still on remand, the election results and also the election manifestos are dominated by uncertainty.

The pro-independence political proposals are not a precise, realistic, instantaneous roadmap towards independence, but more often an act of faith in candidates in an unfair situation due to the Spanish State's abuse of power, as well as an appeal to institutional dignity. The PP, the PSOE, and Ciudadanos are placing their bets on the demobilizing effects of judicial rulings and uncertainty, but yesterday they came face-to-to-face yet again with the extraordinary fighting capacity of a huge majority of this unyielding people.

Some 45,000 people travelled to Brussels to show their support for the President of the Generalitat and his Ministers. Thousands of people brought their voices to Brussels to call for the liberation of the prisoners, and for independence. They showed that they are many, are willing to make themselves heard, that they are not afraid of the unknown, and that the Spanish government's inability to negotiate has a cohesive effect. After being struck by the silence and the effects of the crackdown following the September 27th declaration, after the sadness of the rally for the prisoners in Barcelona, yesterday they again showed the huge capacity of a movement that is not a passing fancy.