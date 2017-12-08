Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

Unyielding

Esther Vera

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Under normal conditions, political parties pick a candidate to run in the elections and they make detailed proposals in the form of an electoral platform, along with a promise to apply it. Today, with the Generalitat in limbo due to Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, a surreal campaign underway, and four political prisoners still on remand, the election results and also the election manifestos are dominated by uncertainty.

The pro-independence political proposals are not a precise, realistic, instantaneous roadmap towards independence, but more often an act of faith in candidates in an unfair situation due to the Spanish State's abuse of power, as well as an appeal to institutional dignity. The PP, the PSOE, and Ciudadanos are placing their bets on the demobilizing effects of judicial rulings and uncertainty, but yesterday they came face-to-to-face yet again with the extraordinary fighting capacity of a huge majority of this unyielding people.

Some 45,000 people travelled to Brussels to show their support for the President of the Generalitat and his Ministers. Thousands of people brought their voices to Brussels to call for the liberation of the prisoners, and for independence. They showed that they are many, are willing to make themselves heard, that they are not afraid of the unknown, and that the Spanish government's inability to negotiate has a cohesive effect. After being struck by the silence and the effects of the crackdown following the September 27th declaration, after the sadness of the rally for the prisoners in Barcelona, yesterday they again showed the huge capacity of a movement that is not a passing fancy.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

La campanya per al 21-D

2

45.000 catalans criden a Brussel·les: "Desperta, Europa"

3

"Enorme marxa catalana a Brussel·les": la manifestació, a la premsa internacional

4

La manifestació a Brussel·les, en imatges

5

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Indecís, a qui et creus més: a la tele o als teus...

Antoni Bassas

6

TV3 no cobreix la manifestació de Brussel·les condicionada per la Junta Electoral...

7

Santamaría: "Tenir un DNI espanyol és el que ha permès als independentistes...

8

Gonzalez Pons: "El drama dels presos polítics consistia en el fet que a la presó...

9

Carles Mundó, sobre la possibilitat de tornar a ser conseller: "El cos no m’ho...

10

Val més no fer soroll

Empar Moliner

El + comentat

1

Santamaría: "Tenir un DNI espanyol és el que ha permès als independentistes...

105 Comentaris

2

45.000 catalans criden a Brussel·les: "Desperta, Europa"

49 Comentaris

3

TV3 no cobreix la manifestació de Brussel·les condicionada per la Junta Electoral...

48 Comentaris

4

Albert Rivera: "Entregar Educació a Esquerra Republicana va ser una traïció del PSC"

26 Comentaris

5

Albiol veu la manifestació de Brussel·les com un “espectacle esperpèntic” que...

30 Comentaris

6

Gonzalez Pons: "El drama dels presos polítics consistia en el fet que a la presó...

26 Comentaris

7

Domènech evita desautoritzar Iglesias i assegura que la unilateralitat ha fet...

23 Comentaris

8

La campanya per al 21-D

18 Comentaris

9

Millo qualifica de "singular" el fet que Iceta parli d'indults si hi ha condemnes...

16 Comentaris

10

"Enorme marxa catalana a Brussel·les": la manifestació, a la premsa internacional

9 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El temps de la segona meitat del pont: pas de fronts, vent i alts i baixos pel que fa al termòmetre

"Opció per Arthur", a la portada de l''Sport'

Skoda Scout: realment necessites un SUV?

"El separatisme passeja el seu odi a Espanya pels carrers de Brussel·les", a la portada d''El País'

Londres i Brussel·les arriben a un acord sobre les negociacions del Brexit per passar a la segona fase del procés

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència