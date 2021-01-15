Vox considering challenge to postponement: "If there's a legal loophole, we'll do it"

Vox will study whether to appeal against the postponement of the elections, which was formally proposed by the Government at the parties' meeting on Friday and which all the parties have signed, after the reticence shown by the PSC. "We would do it if we could, because we have doubts that it would be in line with the law", the leader of the extreme right-wing party, Santiago Abascal, said at a press conference this morning in Barcelona. "If we find a loophole, we will challenge it", he added, although he admitted that they are still studying whether it exists.

According to Abascal, the 14 February elections could be held with security measures. The extreme right-wing party is not participating at the meetings - where parties have decided to move the Catalan elections to May 30 - because it has no parliamentary representation.

For the leader of the extreme right group, the decision to postpone the elections is "political": "We must move forward, not live in exceptional circumstances". Abascal has been critical of the government because, in his opinion, mechanisms could have been implemented to avoid crowding at the polling stations and the government did not seek them out "for political reasons".