REPORTATGE ESPECIAL

When in doubt, journalism!

2 min. Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Is ten years a long time? It depends. If it's ten years of life for a newspaper born when the oracle considered journalism dead and paper to be practically disappearing, when the country was experiencing a deep economic crisis and technological changes that led the press to make information valueless by lowering its price due to its inability to adapt to the changes, then it is a long and satisfactory time.

ARA is now ten years old and is a consolidated, innovative newspaper whose journalism is independent, rigorous and committed to society. A newspaper that has its readers at the centre of all decisions and that lives mostly on the income of its 40,000 subscribers and readers, in addition to the support of shareholders committed to press freedom and the idea of building a better country.

It has been ten years of joint effort by all those who appreciate the newspaper and understand the profession as a useful tool to improve the country. Years of struggle by a demanding, cohesive and committed editorial team that takes pride in its profession, and by business teams that are aligned with the values and the newspaper's way of doing business and that are essential to survive in a changing market. Ten years of hard work by a team capable of protecting editorial independence when necessary without ever giving up the commitment to information with our readers in mind.

At ARA we have shown that we put journalism and the attempt to understand reality before our own personal ideas. We defend journalism as the obligation to explain to readers the information about the issues that affect them and not dodging debates. Ten years means a lot of front pages, a lot of news, a lot of opinion articles, thousands of collaborations, hours and hours of listening, debating, reading and writing. These ten years have brought us a lot of joy, with many in our young editorial team become parents, but also sorrow for the colleagues who have left us. Our commitment is with you, our readers, who support us in this journey through a profession which we believe in and which we fight for in every line.

Thank you for your support!

  • Etiquetes
Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. download (40)

    Spain, at the tail end of investment in R&D

  2. Vista aèria de Santa Pau

    Less populated territories demand looser mobility restrictions for bank holiday weekend

  3. raimon fotografiat a l'eixample el dia de l'entrevista

    Raimon: "Annalisa and I will leave everything at the Centre Raimon in Xàtiva"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Les marques de cotxes més (i menys) fiables del 2020

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

63 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

60 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

10

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La logística a Barcelona es converteix en el refugi immobiliari de la pandèmia

Quan volíem ser normals (el català i la normalització)

Barcelona acogerá a 50 inmigrantes de las Islas Canarias

La Sala Apolo retoma el ensayo clínico para poder hacer conciertos

Koeman: "Espero que Piqué pugui jugar alguns partits aquesta temporada"