Care homes residents to get antigen test before Christmas and PCR after

All care homes in Catalonia will perform a rapid antigen test on all residents before Christmas and, after the holidays, a PCR test. This is stated in the operational protocol on the interaction between residents and their families and workers during the Christmas period in nursing homes that has been approved by the Department of Health. Its goal is "to facilitate the interaction of the people who live in the nursing homes with their families and at the same time prevent the return to the centres from entailing a high risk of introducing the virus".

According to the document, between December 21st and 24th the centres will carry out a quick test on all their residents and, once the holidays are over, a universal screening with PCR on all residents, "which will allow us to assess whether the Christmas outings have affected the entry of the virus into the residences". However, all measures are exceptional for these dates and are subject to the evolution of epidemiological indicators, which are worsening.

As announced, the document states that residents will preferably spend "at least three days or more" with their families, and maintaining contact with a single bubble of cohabitation. Under no circumstances will various trips be allowed, whether long or short, which could lead to multiple interactions with different bubble groups. Exceptionally, day or weekend trips will be allowed. In any case, all family members are asked to make visits or to welcome the grandparents at home and to be very careful during the seven days prior to the meeting.

The protocol will also expand the spaces dedicated to visits within the nursing homes so that family members, in recommended groups of three, can be with the residents for the maximum time possible. Moreover, in those centres where visits cannot be made for epidemiological reasons, all the available means (telephones, tablets, chats, etc.) will be made available to the residents and their families for online meetings.

"Families are put in a tight spot"

The sector of the residences acknowledges that they suffer for the consequences of the Christmas holidays: "I am worried about when the users will come back, because I don't know how we will do it, since we don't have the possibility to isolate many people", acknowledges Ingrid Silvestre, director and manager of the residence L'Olivaret. Silvestre explains that in this residence, which suffered a major outbreak during the month of March that reduced staff below minimum levels, there are many people who want to leave to spend Christmas with their families. "And we can't guarantee security as we are required to, it's not feasible," Silvestre acknowledges.

"Before, families used to come to eat at the residence for Christmas, they felt safer that way and the people who went out were very few but now, as this possibility has been given, everybody takes advantage of it, but it is unreal and we will not be able to manage it", regrets the manager of L'Olivaret. According to Silvestre, families would be more relaxed knowing that you can't go out for Christmas. "Now families are put in a tight spot: they don't want people to say «look at that bad family that didn't take him out for Christmas ». But why do we have to risk everything in one meal?" she wonders, and asks "not to put at risk" all the work that has been done so far. Ingrid Silvestre explains that a circular has been sent to the families asking for their help. "I can't demand that they go into isolation because the very sme measures say I can't. This pitches families and staff against each other. To what extent can I decide what a family does or doesn't do? What authority do I have? I feel like going to sleep and waking up on January 8 ," admits Silvestre.