Elections on Feb. 14, May 30 or whenever High Court says: Government working on all three scenarios

The executive submits plea to High Court to defend its competence

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Government has presented this Thursday at nine o'clock in the morning - the deadline was ten o'clock - the allegations before the Catalonia's High Court to defend the suspension of the elections of February 14 and to move them to May 30. According to government sources, this is a document of around 50 pages. The reports by the Health Department, the Legal Services and Electoral Processes committee that have advised the decision to postpone the elections are attached.

Behind the scenes, uncertainty in the cabinet is absolute, despite the fact that they are confident that the court will finally endorse the postponement of the elections due to the forecasts on the pandemic - according to Health experts, the peak of admissions to ICUs is expected a few days before the vote. "When you enter a court you never know how it will end," vice president Pere Aragonès admitted yesterday in an interview with RAC1, while others did not dare to make predictions.

The scenarios are open and the Government foresees at least three: that the elections will be on February 14th as planned; that the High Court accepts the postponement May 30th; or even that the court endorses the postponement of the elections but forces the executive to reconsider the date. In view of these scenarios, the sources state that the court could also force the Generalitat to call elections 54 days after receiving the judges' response to the challenges. Even so, it is unlikely that the court will set the date.

In fact, Vice President Aragonès himself admitted to RAC1 that the elections could end up being between February and May. In any case, later in Parliament he committed himself before the groups to "fight until the end to defend the [postponement to] 30 May". he said the Court's decision had produced "concern, perplexity and indignation". According to Aragonès, elections cannot be held because of the effect they may have on the pandemic - he believes it is not advisable to call more than five million people to the polls in the midst of the third wave - and because of the "risk of a very large increase in abstention" due to fear of contagion.

Government sources explain that the administration is defending its competence to postpone the elections -as was done in the Basque Country and Galicia- and to relay both the reports by the Health Department and the Electoral Processes committee that support the decision to postpone 14-F once the insufficiency of the measures taken to guarantee the right to vote in an epidemiological situation like the current one has been established.

Public Prosecutor's Office support

The Public Prosecutor's Office showed its support to the precautionary measures. In a letter to the High Court, it argued that unless the postponement was preventively suspended, by the time the court ruled it would be too close to or even after the date of the elections, which would make it impossible to enforce the sentence if it were contrary to the postponement. It would "irremediably consolidate the possible infringement of the legal system and the violation of the rights invoked by the appellants".

What government sources do say is that what the court says in the precautionary measures may end up deciding when the elections will be held in Catalonia.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Cues per fer-se tests d'antígens en una imatge d'arxiu.

    Hospital pressure already resembles that of the first wave with 621 covid patients in ICUs

  2. La Comissària de Salut, Stella Kyriakides i el comissari d'Estil de Vida Europeu, Margaritis Schinas.

    Brussels pushes for European vaccination certificate and 70% of population to be immunised in summer

  3. El Govern tanca bars i restaurants.

    A puzzle of restrictions: State of alarm falls short

El + vist

1

Grifols assaja un nou medicament que proporcionaria immunitat immediata contra el...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

3

Què cuino aquesta setmana? 10 receptes per llepar-se'n els dits

4

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

5

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

Mònica Planas Callol

6

El Govern prorroga fins al 7 de febrer les restriccions actuals

7

Ben Affleck i Ana de Armas posen punt final al seu idil·li

8

S'eleven a quatre les víctimes mortals en l'explosió de l'edifici al centre de Madrid

9

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

10

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

78 Comentaris

3

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

65 Comentaris

4

El PSC guanyaria les eleccions si se celebressin el 14-F en un frec a frec amb...

58 Comentaris

5

El TSJC inhabilita Bernat Solé per facilitar l'1-O quan era alcalde d'Agramunt

57 Comentaris

6

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

52 Comentaris

7

El TSJC suspèn cautelarment el decret del Govern i manté el 14-F

51 Comentaris

8

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

48 Comentaris

9

Les presses del PSC

44 Comentaris

10

El valor de les paraules d'Iglesias sobre l'exili

41 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Voluntat de sabotatge

La UE eleva al máximo el alerta por las nuevas variantes de coronavirus

Rosa Parks, César Chávez i Martin Luther King arriben al Despatx Oval

Les comunitats hauran de retre comptes de la gestió dels fons europeus

Es multipliquen les estafes relacionades amb el covid