Spain’s spy chief admits they “could have done a better job” stopping Catalan indy vote

Sanz Roldán claims he saw “many long faces” the day after the referendum

EUROPA PRESS Madrid

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

CNI director Félix Sanz Roldán has admitted that Spain’s intelligence service fell short of the mark in their attempt to stop Catalonia’s independence referendum on October 1 last year. At a panel discussion held at Coca-Cola’s Journalism Day in Madrid, the spy chief admitted that they “could have done a better job”. He went on to say that he saw “many long faces” the day after the vote, once they realised that the ballot boxes had been delivered to the polling stations and only police violence managed to have an effect on the vote.

Nevertheless, Roldán stressed that the Spanish government at the time —led by PM Mariano Rajoy— informed him that the intelligence gathered ahead of the vote and on the day of the referendum had proved “useful”. In the months leading up to the referendum PM Rajoy had reiterated time and again that the vote would never be held and Spain’s judicial machinery took action to seize the ballot boxes and the rest of the material needed for the vote to take place. On the day of the ballot, the referendum’s IT systems were disrupted, but the poll went ahead anyway, despite action by the police.

Even though Spain’s law enforcement officers seized ballot slips and notices addressed to the citizens who had been randomly called to man the polling stations, the state’s apparatus failed to locate any of the ballot boxes ahead of the vote. Members of the public had taken it upon themselves to hide them and ensure that they were delivered to polling stations on the day.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Davant la manifestació provocadora de la policia,...

Antoni Bassas

2

Carles Canut, pura vocació teatral

3

'A la contra', per Ferreres

Ferreres

4

El director del CNI admet que "es podria haver fet millor" per aturar l'1-O

5

La festa que Ciutadans no s'atrevirà a denunciar

Empar Moliner

6

L’espectacle de la tardor

7

Un vestit fet amb sacs de cafè reciclats, premi al talent emergent dels premis de...

8

Una cinquantena de persones escridassen Torra en la seva visita a l'IES El Palau...

9

Un centenar de persones del CDR tornen a plantar-se davant el TSJC contra la...

10

Villarejo va confessar a Delgado haver muntat una xarxa de prostitutes per espiar...

El + comentat

1

Borrell recorda a Jan Peumans que la democràcia espanyola "està classificada per...

29 Comentaris

2

L’Estat promet en tres anys una versió ‘low cost’ del corredor mediterrani

35 Comentaris

3

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Davant la manifestació provocadora de la policia,...

27 Comentaris

4

Iceta diu des de Madrid que la presó preventiva per l'1-O “està durant massa”

29 Comentaris

5

La festa que Ciutadans no s'atrevirà a denunciar

14 Comentaris

6

El director del CNI admet que "es podria haver fet millor" per aturar l'1-O

16 Comentaris

7

Valls avança que el seu número dos serà una dona

20 Comentaris

8

Ja són 24 els policies nacionals investigats per les càrregues policials de l'1-O...

6 Comentaris

9

Carles Canut, pura vocació teatral

18 Comentaris

10

Villarejo va confessar a Delgado haver muntat una xarxa de prostitutes per espiar...

16 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

L’Estat promet en tres anys una versió ‘low cost’ del corredor, i quatre notícies més del dia

"El Govern bloqueja l'entrada dels gegants de cotxes amb conductor; Uber i Cabify", portada de 'Diario de Mallorca'

La Guàrdia Civil en sortir d'un col·legi electoral: "Fotia la porra com si no hi hagués demà, i no hi havia collons"

Spain’s spy chief admits they “could have done a better job” stopping Catalan indy vote

Eusebio Sacristán: “Amb l’actitud no ens ha arribat per puntuar”

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest | Publicitat | Qui som | Privacitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència