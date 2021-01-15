Catalonia already has more than 500 people in ICUs

According to the Department of Health, the covid-19 pandemic continues to advance in Catalonia. This Friday, according to their data, Catalonia has already exceed the threshold of 500 patients with covid-19 in Catalan ICUs: at the moment there are 509 people admitted, a data that was not seen since the 23 of November. Therefore, compared to yesterday, today there are 12 more people in ICUs. However, as a positive note, the number of hospitalizations has decreased: there are 2,532 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, 9 less than yesterday.

On Friday the Health Department has notified 4,216 new infections with PCR or antigen tests, although only 1,897 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. In total, since March, 413,907 people have been infected in Catalonia. In addition, there are 20 new deaths from the virus, which increases the total to 17,867 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Effective Potential Growth and R number increase

As it has occurred for three days now, the EPG is also increasing. If yesterday it increased 39 points, today increases 46, and already exceeds 700 points (742), when less than a week ago it was at 576. Since Wednesday the R number has increased again for the third consecutive day: now it is at 1.35, 3 hundredths higher than yesterday. This means that every 100 people infected with covid-19 infect 135.

As for the vaccination campaign: there are already 120,956 people vaccinated in Catalonia, 15,876 more than yesterday.