EU raises alert level to maximum due to new coronavirus variants

ECDC calls for tightening restrictions and stopping non-essential travel

3 min. Brussels Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Last update of the European contagion map. / ECDC

Maximum alert in Europe due to the coronavirus new variants. The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) has updated its risk report on Thursday due to new variants of the virus detected in the UK, Brazil and South Africa, and placed it at maximum level, calling for tighter containment measures and a halt to non-essential travel. This message came just minutes before the virtual summit between the heads of state and government of the European Union, meeting precisely to address this issue. On the table is the possibility of restricting non-essential travel within the European Union, as happened during the first wave of the pandemic.

The ECDC foresees that due to the increase in infections, the pressure on health systems will also rise and therefore calls on the authorities to prepare for this and take the necessary measures and tighten up the containment guidelines: "In view of the evidence of higher transmissibility of the new variants, the authorities should be prepared to apply even stricter measures". In fact, several European countries have tightened restrictions in recent weeks. The Netherlands and Belgium are already openly considering closing borders and have tightened restrictions, Portugal has returned to confinement, Germany has extended it and France has advanced the curfew. In Spain, too, several regions are tightening or extending restrictions.

The ECDC advises against non-essential travel and stresses the need to take quarantine measures if movement is required, which it did not consider necessary during the first and second waves, when the European agency was more in favour of prioritising tests and maintaining freedom of movement within the Schengen area. This time, however, the gravity of the situation in the face of the expansion of new variants of the coronavirus pushes the situation to the limit. The ECDC now calls on governments to prepare laboratories to increase their testing capacity and also calls on them to increase control, monitoring and diagnostic measures.

All these issues are being discussed right now by the European Union leaders at an online summit where they are looking for ways to accelerate a vaccination process that has started more slowly than expected due to problems in the production but also in governments' logistical preparation. "Governments should accelerate the pace of vaccination of high-risk groups," says the ECDC, which stresses that it is important to prioritise them and even "explore the optimal way to use the limited number of doses".

Vaccinating Europe is a difficult mission

Vaccinating Europe is a difficult mission

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. download (90)

    The judicial mess of the elections

  2. Antoni Bassas' analysis: 'Kamala Harris and all the women who have preceded us'

  3. El Govern tanca bars i restaurants.

    A puzzle of restrictions: State of alarm falls short

El + vist

1

Grifols assaja un nou medicament que proporcionaria immunitat immediata contra el...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

3

Què cuino aquesta setmana? 10 receptes per llepar-se'n els dits

4

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

5

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

Mònica Planas Callol

6

Ben Affleck i Ana de Armas posen punt final al seu idil·li

7

El Govern prorroga fins al 7 de febrer les restriccions actuals

8

S'eleven a quatre les víctimes mortals en l'explosió de l'edifici al centre de Madrid

9

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

10

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

El dilema del doblatge a ‘Altsasu’

78 Comentaris

3

Les impugnacions deixen la suspensió del 14-F en mans del TSJC

65 Comentaris

4

El PSC guanyaria les eleccions si se celebressin el 14-F en un frec a frec amb...

62 Comentaris

5

El TSJC inhabilita Bernat Solé per facilitar l'1-O quan era alcalde d'Agramunt

59 Comentaris

6

El doblatge d''Altsasu' indigna els professionals del sector

52 Comentaris

7

El TSJC suspèn cautelarment el decret del Govern i manté el 14-F

51 Comentaris

8

Un ex mosso d'esquadra que ara és advocat, al darrere del recurs contra...

48 Comentaris

9

Les presses del PSC

44 Comentaris

10

El valor de les paraules d'Iglesias sobre l'exili

41 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

A què ha vingut Pjanic a Barcelona?: els apunts en calent del Cornellà-Barça

Les seqüeles de la nevada retraten la gestió de Madrid

Dembélé evita que un Barça sense punteria faci el ridícul a la Copa (0-2)

The judicial mess of the elections

ISDI compra l’escola de programació catalana Skylab