ICU admissions for covid-19 shoot up to 590

Health Department records 4,124 new infections, but EPG and Rt decline

Several people walking in the centre of Barcelona / ENRIC FONTCUBERTA / EFE

The covid-19 pandemic continues to advance in Catalonia and hospital pressure continues to increase. ICU beds occupied by covid-19 patients have shot up this Monday to 590, 40 more than yesterday, a figure not recorded since November 16. Nevertheless, there are fewer people in hospital overall than yesterday, with a total of 2,788 (-21). The data coincide with the statements made yesterday by the Catalan Minister for  Health, Alba Vergés, who predicts that ICU use for covid-19 patients will increase by a third, reaching 700 beds, whilst regular ward bed occupation will rise 40%, meaning 4,000 patients.

Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

In addition, Salud has recorded 4,124 new infections confirmed by PCR or antigen test, 1,659 more than yesterday, although 2,440 are from the last 24 hours (a figure that will surely rise in the coming days once all the positives have been reported). Also 74 more deaths have been reported, 105 fewer than this Monday.

EPG and Rt decrease

Despite these discouraging facts, Effective Potential Growth (EPG) and the rate of contagion (Rt) continue to decline. The risk of resurgence is at 709 points, 45 less than yesterday, and the rate of contagion is down by 0.16, to 1.15.

As for the vaccination campaign, 155,037 people have already been vaccinated with the first dose and 394 with the second.

