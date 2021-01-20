Ambulance company accused of vaccinating bosses

The Medical Emergency System (SEM) will investigate whether the managers of an ambulance company providing this service in Catalonia have been vaccinated despite having no direct contact with covid-19 patients, SEM sources informed Efe agency. SEM, a publicly owned company, explained it is ensuring that service providers can be vaccinated under the same conditions as their own staff. SEM "has provided the channels of vaccination and has informed the companies awarded the contract of the criteria set by the Department of Health".

In a statement it is indicated that, since the Emergency System does not directly manage these companies "and therefore does not have access to the list of their staff, the SEM will investigate the facts and will transfer the result of its investigations to the Public Health Agency so that, if any irregularities have occurred, it can take the measures it deems appropriate.

The collective Tècnics en Lluita has reported today on Twitter that "managers of the company TSC who have no contact with patients and are not health personnel are jumping the queue for vaccinations and are vaccinated.

Vaccination began last Monday with ambulance personnel who work in the transport of sick people of the mentioned company and, among the employees who received the vaccine, there were supposedly several managers who do not have contact with sick people of covid-19 because of their professional profile, union sources have denounced.