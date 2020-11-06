Curfew extended until 23 November

Fifteen more days of curfew. The Procicat has agreed this Friday to extend for fifteen more days the restrictions of night movements in Catalonia, according to sources in the Department of Home Affairs. The current confinement ends next Monday and it is expected that the extension will be published before the deadline in the Official Journal of the Generalitat (DOGC ), maintining the curfew between 10 pm a 6am.

The Catalan Department of Health had proposed the extension to consolidate the incipient data that show a slowdown in the speed of transmission. It also suggests that Catalonia is past the peak of the second wave.

Meanwhile, the closure of bars, restaurants, beauty centres, theatres, cinemas and gyms continues, as well as limits on number of shoppers allowed shops and supermarkets. Catalonia's borders also remain closed and moving between municipalities at the weekend is also banned.

These last measures will have to be reviewed at the end of next week, since the decree that established them for 15 days expires next Friday.

All these measures have helped Catalonia overcome the peak of infections of the second wave and reduce the speed of virus propagation to below 1. In addition, the number of hospital admissions is now stable.