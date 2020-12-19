Death toll rises to 60 at the Fiella care home in Tremp

The outbreak of covid-19 that has been affecting the Fiella retirement home in Tremp for a month now has caused another death in the last few hours, which means the total number of users who have lost their lives since the outbreak began is 60. According to data from the Department of Health, this Saturday there are 17 users who continue to be positive, of which 10 are in the retirement home, 6 are in the Pallars Regional Hospital and another has been transferred out of the centre. Meanwhile, the number of positive workers remains at 31. This Friday family visits have restarted. The Health Department reminds that it will apply the stipulated Plan for meetings with retirement home residents during the Christmas holidays.

Covid spaces next to six Pyrenean primary healthcare centres

Additionally, the Department of Health has started the procedures to install annexed spaces in addition to a hundred primary healthcare centers (CAP) throughout Catalonia, in order for them to take over the activity related to covid-19 and differentiate it from that which is not related to the pandemic. Specifically, modules will be installed to perform PCR tests, rapid tests, contact identification or scans and ensure that the healthcare centres have "spaces differentiated by pathologies, to ensure greater security for professionals and citizens". These modules are designed for primary healthcare centres with space difficulties and are expected to be operational from January. They will be nearby CAPs, and will be managed by the same primary healthcare teams.

In the case of Alt Pirineu, they will be installed in the CAPs of La Seu, Oliana, Sort, la Pobla de Segur, Tremp and Pont de Suert.