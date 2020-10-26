Covid: Over 2,000 hospital admissions and 4,077 new confirmed cases in Catalonia

Outbreak risk jumps to 841; 25 more deaths recorded

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

EPG, which measures the risk of a spike in Catalonia, has jumped to 841, 53 more than yesterday. However, the transmission rate or R number remains at 1.53. This has been reported by the Catalan Department of Health, which today reported 4,077 new PCR-confirmed cases of covid-19, which total 207,265 since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-five new deaths have also been reported, with a total of 13,819 deaths. There were also 132 new hospital admissions, meaning there are now 2,017 hospitalised patients, 347 of whom are in the ICU (+5).

The data, recorded before the curfew came into force, continue to worsen, and the a health official told Catalunya Ràdio that the new measures will not achieve the goals they hoped for. It will take three weeks to see results and the key element when diciding on new measures will be the capacity of the health system to care for patients, he explained. That's why the Government's spokesperson, Meritxell Budó, has floated the idea pf a weekend lockdown. This measure, however, was not included in the central government's state of emergency decree, meaning it would require judicial approval. The government has also made it clear that it does not plan to close the schools.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

El + vist

1

Catalunya, en toc de queda de 22 a 6 h

2

El Govern estudia aplicar un confinament per als caps de setmana

3

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

4

Excepcions del confinament nocturn: qui pot circular a partir de les 22 h?

5

Les seqüeles del covid: dificultats per respirar, empassar i moure’s

6

Sánchez decreta l'estat d'alarma amb la intenció de prorrogar-lo fins al 9 de maig

7

“M’obliguen a dur la comanda, la responsabilitat és de l’empresa”

Albert Llimós

8

Ordre d'allunyament per a la dona de Mainat

9

“No podem aguantar més tancats, morirem més de gana que del virus”

10

Suïssa no ingressarà a les UCI la gent gran si els hospitals es col·lapsen

El + comentat

1

El coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora i tota l'actualitat, en directe

277 Comentaris

2

Catalunya, en toc de queda de 22 a 6 h

62 Comentaris

3

Suïssa no ingressarà a les UCI la gent gran si els hospitals es col·lapsen

20 Comentaris

4

L'hora de la responsabilitat política i ciutadana

17 Comentaris

5

“No podem aguantar més tancats, morirem més de gana que del virus”

14 Comentaris

6

L'ANC evitarà posicionar-se a favor d'un partit a les eleccions i es limitarà a...

12 Comentaris

7

El cobejat govern del poder judicial

11 Comentaris

8

Les seqüeles del covid: dificultats per respirar, empassar i moure’s

11 Comentaris

9

26/10: El VAR és imparcial

10 Comentaris

10

El Govern estudia aplicar un confinament per als caps de setmana

9 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El Govern estudia aplicar un confinament per als caps de setmana

El PP votarà a favor de l'alarma només si es prorroga fins just abans de Nadal

Multas de 300 euros a partir de hoy por desplazarse durante el toque de queda

Catalunya garanteix un llit a l'UCI als més grans de 70 anys després del debat a Suïssa

JxCat força Eduard Pujol a deixar el Parlament per denúncies internes d'assetjament sexual