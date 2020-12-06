Glorification of nazism in Vox's Constitution Day Barcelona meeting

18 minutes. This is how long Santiago Abascal's Barcelona event to celebrate Constitution Day went on for. Enough time, however, for the glorification of Nazism and fascist symbolism to make an appearance in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. A group of about twenty Nazis have been in a corner of the square - separated of the other protesters - shamelessly displaying a large flag of the Frente Nacional Identitario - Partido Nacionalsocialista Obrero Español (the Spanish nazi party), and making the fascist salute.

At the end of the event, the protagonism has been for the Nazis, who wanted to be photographed making the fascist salute in front of the Palau de la Generalitat. The mayor of Barcelona, Ada Colau, and the Minister of Home Affairs, Miquel Samper, have already announced that they will bring the events to the attention of the Prosecutor's Office in case they could constitute a hate crime. At the end of the event, two of the Nazis have been arrested by the Mossos for having broken a judicial order prohibiting participation in demonstrations and meetings.

Beyond the twenty people who wore Nazi symbols, Vox has gathered just over 200 supporters in a ceremony in front of the Palau de la Generalitat in which Abascal has accused the government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias of being "the greatest enemy of the Constitution" for its agreements with "separatists and terrorists".

"For the first time since 1978 we celebrate Constitution Day with ETA and the separatist coup d'état directing the State", Abascal lamented. Some demonstrators shouted at him, "president!", whilst there was a strong confrontation with a group of CDRs that since the early morning they had tried to access the Sant Jaume square to boycott the act of the ultra-right party.

However, the Mossos (the Catalan police) have prevented at all times that the two demonstrations come into contact. The CDRs have been encapsulated in the streets of Jaume I and La Llibreria, and have not been able to advance further because a police line has prevented them from doing so, which is why they have stopped at throwing firecrackers and hitting the blinds of the shops to protest against the presence of the party in Barcelona.

Before Abascal, the Vox MP and candidate for the 14-F elections, Ignacio Garriga, who has accused the Spanish government of promoting a "totalitarian regime" with the endorsement of "terrorists and separatists", has taken the floor.