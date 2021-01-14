Government to extend the latest anti-covid restrictions by one week

Municipal lockdown and closure of non-essential shops on weekends will be extended

1 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

In view of the poor data on the evolution of the pandemic, the Government has decided to extend the last approved anti-covid restrictions for one more week, which include daily municipal lockdown, closure of non-essential shops on weekends, and closure of shopping centres. In principle, these measures were to be applied for ten days from 7 January, but as TV3 has reported and the ARA has confirmed, Procicat plans to extend them by another week.

Municipal lockdown and shops closed on weekends: what measures come into effect from January 7 on

Municipal lockdown and shops closed on weekends: what measures come into effect from January 7 on

The details on the measures will be announced this midday at the press conference following the Procicat meeting.

When the new restrictions were applied, the Government had already admitted   the possibility of keeping them in place for more than ten days with the aim of trying to stop the contagion curve.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Diverses persones passegen pel Passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona, aquest dimecres

    Catalonia registers 122 new covid-19 deaths, and close to 500 people are currently in ICUs

  2. Jake Angeli, conegut com a Q-Shaman, va participar a l’assalt al Capitoli.

    Tattoos with (misunderstood) history

  3. Ali Smith

    Ali Smith: "The real human currency is not money; it's language

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

3

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

4

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

5

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

6

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

7

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

8

L’any que s’aixecaran més barreres de peatge a Catalunya

9

La nevada ja acumula més de 30 centímetres al sud i seguirà demà

10

Una vintena d'epidemiòlegs i estadístics demanen posposar la tornada a l'escola...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

3

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

4

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

5

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

91 Comentaris

6

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

7

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

8

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

9

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

10

Catastrofisme lingüístic

76 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sis de cada deu treballadors LGTBI no s'atreveixen a dir-ho a la feina

Vuit contistes d’ara mateix

El BBVA rebaixa mig punt el creixement de l'economia el 2021

Salut censura la vacunació de l'alcalde de Riudoms amb dosis sobrants d'una residència: "No és ètic"

La Moncloa posa en dubte ara que la Generalitat pugui ajornar les eleccions