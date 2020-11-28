A closer and more humane ICU is awarded the Tatiana Sisquella social contribution prize

The Hospital del Mar's "Humanitzant l'UCI" program proves the improvement of patients

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

An initiative that changes the reality of intensive care unit patients and their families. The "Humanitzant l'UCI" (Humanising the ICU) programme of the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona has received the Tatiana Sisquella award for the best social contribution, chosen by readers because it centres on patients who are going through "the worst moment of their lives". "The patient is the centre, but so is their family, their circumstances and needs", explains ICU nurse Àngela Garcia, one of the people behind the transformation. Opening the doors of the ICU so that patients are accompanied at all times of the day, for example, contributes to their evolution: "We have been able to reduce medication, they are not so agitated, they are not disoriented", continues Garcia (in the image, she appears together with the ICU nursing supervisor, Desirée Ruiz). In addition, she stresses, the anguish of family members, who spent up to 12 hours without seeing the patients, has also disappeared.

"Humanitzar l'UCI" has meant a radical change for the whole structure of this unit, used to working "in a very closed manner, and far from families", corroborates Judith Marín-Corral, an intensive care physician at the Hospital del Mar ICU and also promoter of the program awarded by the ARA. "The goal is not only to save the patient's life, which we obviously have to do, but also to think about their quality of life once they leave", explains Martín-Corral. Addressing the emotional aspects is crucial, as is working in advance with the effects of the aggressive treatments to which patients who spend more time in the ICU are subjected - muscle dysfunction, weakness, confusion.

Despite the fact that the pandemic has forced the programme to stop because hospitals have had to close their doors to visitors, the team at the Hospital del Mar is confident that it will soon recover, and insists that the seed of change has already been planted and has taken root, seeing the good results obtained. In fact, during these months of covid-19 the image of some Hospital del Mar professionals taking a patient outside (in their bunk) to see the sea went around the world. It was not a "whim" nor a banal gesture, the professionals assure. Thinking about emotional well-being beyond the illness when the patient begins to improve is part of a transformation that, despite the current covid-19 restrictions, has come to stay.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. download (38)

    Suicide, an uncomfortable reality that must be addressed

  2. download (9)

    The privileges that allow Madrid to lower taxes

  3. BBVA - Sabadell: claus d’una operació “dolenta per a Catalunya”

    Sabadell bank breaks off negotiations with BBVA

El + vist

1

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

3

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

4

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

5

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

6

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

7

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

8

El 70% dels malalts recuperats a Wuhan pateixen símptomes després de l'alta

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Mor Maradona, el futbolista que va jugar a ser Déu

Toni Padilla

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

282 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

62 Comentaris

4

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

5

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

57 Comentaris

7

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

8

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

46 Comentaris

9

Aguirre, sobre els presos polítics: "Uns senyors que diuen «Ho tornarem a fer»...

46 Comentaris

10

Aprovar els pressupostos

45 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sánchez extiende la mano a Cs a pesar del no a los presupuestos

A closer and more humane ICU is awarded the Tatiana Sisquella social contribution prize

Jóvenes de entre 18 y 29 años, los que más llaman al teléfono de prevención del suicidio

Koeman: "És el moment de pensar què és el millor per al Barça"

“Aguanta un día más”