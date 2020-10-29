Local lockdown: what you can and can't do

New measures added to current restrictions

From tonight and for the rest of the weekend nobody will be allowed to enter nor exit any village, town or city in Catalonia, as announced on Thursday by the Government. Nobody will be allowed to leave the region either in the next fifteen days. These new measures have been added to the ones already in place in an attempt to get the pandemic under control. Below, we've written up all the restrictions and exceptions in place in Catalonia.

1. Mobility outside Catalonia

Leaving Catalonia is not permitted during the week nor at weekends.

When can you really travel outside Catalonia?

  • To attend health and social services
  • For work, legal or educational obligations
  • To return to your place of residence
  • To care for vulnerable people
  • To go to financial and insurance institutions in neighbouring territories
  • To perform actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies
  • To make administrative arrangements that cannot be postponed
  • For official exams that cannot be postponed

2. Mobility at weekends

Moving between municipalities between 6 a.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday is not allowed.

When can I leave the municipality at the weekend?

  • To visit cemeteries on 31 October and 1 November, provided that the cemetery is within the same region.
  • In exceptional cases, such as for work, health emergencies or to attend to vulnerable people.
  • To participate in authorised individual sports activities or those that take place in the open air in neighbouring municipalities.
  • Prison permits.

Other affected areas

Work

Companies are obliged to limit labour mobility and teleworking is recommended wherever possible. The closure of restaurants and beauty centres is also extended.

Education

Children and extracurricular activities are suspended, except for those that are carried out at school strictly maintaining classroom bubbles. Distance learning will be compulsory at university, in vocational training and the last two years of secondary school, apart from examinations.

Culture

Culture, entertainment and leisure activities such as cinemas and theatres are suspended, but museums and archives will remain open. Libraries are open only for the lending of reserved documents.

Sports activities

All sporting activity is cancelled except for professional sport. All sports facilities are closed, including gyms, except for professional leagues.

Shopping centres

Shopping centres are closed except for shops selling essential products. If they are over 800 m2, they will have to reduce the capacity to 30% and have their own access to the street.

Religious events

The capacity is reduced from 50 to 30%.

