Green light for mobility throughout Catalonia during the Christmas holidays

Regardless of the changes of phase foreseen in the plan for easing restrictions, travel will be allowed throughout Catalonia on December 25, 26 & January 1. The aim is to protect family gatherings provided that these, the Minister of Health insisted this Thursday, are held in an "intimate" format. The Generalitat will guarantee that everyone who lives in Catalonia, "wherever they live" and whatever the phase the country is in that week, can travel to celebrate Christmas with their family. This means that if during the week of the Christmas holidays restrictions have not yet been lifted, they will be exceptionally for these specific dates.

As Vergés explained, Catalans living in other regions will be able to enter the country, in accordance with the plan of the Ministry of Health, as well as people living abroad and returning home for the holidays (subject to a PCR confirming that they are not infected) and residents of Catalonia will be able to move freely around the territory on 25 and 26 December and 1 January. Mobility will not be restricted, therefore, if it is for family meals with a maximum of two bubbles. But Vergés has asked that the minimum and "essential" journeys be made: "Everything we do beyond this is a huge risk to our own bubble. We want our meetings with our loved ones to be done with maximum security," he said.

Family meetings will be limited to ten people, under 14 years of age included and with a maximum of two coexistence bubbles. These will be considered "stable Christmas bubbles", and the night curfew will be relaxed until 1.30 am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, while for Twelfth Night night mobility will be allowed until 11 pm.

As far as restaurants are concerned, on the most important dates (24th, 25th, 26th and 31st December and 1st January) the tables of the premises may be occupied by a maximum of six people, and on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve opening will be authorised until 1 am. On other days, the current restrictions will be maintained: four people per table with opening hours from 6 a.m. to 9.30 p.m.