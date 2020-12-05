47 municipalities will open shops on the 8th December instead of the 6th

The official bulletin of the Catalan Government, the Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC), has published on Saturday the definitive list of the 47 municipalities that have asked to replace the 6th with the 8th of December 2020 as a holiday with authorized commercial opening during the Christmas campaign.

Opening on Tuesday, which is a national holiday, allows businesses in these municipalities to avoid the municipal lockdown, which would not happen if they opened on Sunday (Constitution Day). The list includes the latest town halls that have requested the change, such as l'Aldea, Cabrera de Mar, Cornellà de Llobregat, Lleida and Sant Celoni.

The business department of the Generalitat sent a document to the Catalan town halls on Wednesday informing them that it would allow them to switch dates for opening their shops.

The municipalities that have requested the switch are the following: Alcarràs, Almacelles, l'Aldea, l'Ametlla del Vallès, Arbúcies, Ascó, Aviñón, Badalona, Barcelona, Bescanó, Cabrera de Mar, Cornellà de Llobregat, Esparreguera, Flix, les Franqueses del Vallès, la Garriga, Gavà, Gironella, l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Lleida, Hostalric, Malla, Manresa, Martorell, Mataró, Moncada and Reixac, Mora d'Ebre, Navàs, Òdena, Olèrdola, Parets del Vallès, la Pobla de Mafumet, Polinyà, Portbou, el Prat de Llobregat, Premià de Mar, Reus, Sabadell, Sant Celoni, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues, Sant Feliu de Pallerols, Sant Joan les Fonts, Santa Maria de Palautordera, Terrassa, Vilanova del Vallès and Vilanova i la Geltrú.

In addition to these municipalities, there are those that had already scheduled the commercial opening of both December 6 and December 8, and the municipality of Girona, which from the outset had already set December 8 as the first commercial holiday of the Christmas campaign.