47 municipalities will open shops on the 8th December instead of the 6th

The change allows avoiding the municipal lockdown

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The official bulletin of the Catalan Government, the  Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC), has published on Saturday the definitive list of the 47 municipalities that have asked to replace the 6th with the 8th of December 2020 as a holiday with authorized commercial opening during the Christmas campaign. 

Opening on Tuesday, which is a national holiday, allows businesses in these municipalities to avoid the municipal lockdown, which would not happen if they opened on Sunday (Constitution Day). The list includes the latest town halls that have requested the change, such as l'Aldea, Cabrera de Mar, Cornellà de Llobregat, Lleida and Sant Celoni.

The business department of the Generalitat sent a document to the Catalan town halls on Wednesday informing them that it would allow them to switch dates for opening their shops.

The municipalities that have requested the switch are the following: Alcarràs, Almacelles, l'Aldea, l'Ametlla del Vallès, Arbúcies, Ascó, Aviñón, Badalona, Barcelona, Bescanó, Cabrera de Mar, Cornellà de Llobregat, Esparreguera, Flix, les Franqueses del Vallès, la Garriga, Gavà, Gironella, l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Lleida, Hostalric, Malla, Manresa, Martorell, Mataró, Moncada and Reixac, Mora d'Ebre, Navàs, Òdena, Olèrdola, Parets del Vallès, la Pobla de Mafumet, Polinyà, Portbou, el Prat de Llobregat, Premià de Mar, Reus, Sabadell, Sant Celoni, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Cugat Sesgarrigues, Sant Feliu de Pallerols, Sant Joan les Fonts, Santa Maria de Palautordera, Terrassa, Vilanova del Vallès and Vilanova i la Geltrú.

In addition to these municipalities, there are those that had already scheduled the commercial opening of both December 6 and December 8, and the municipality of Girona, which from the outset had already set December 8 as the first commercial holiday of the Christmas campaign.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. baixa

    Let them rot in jail

  2. D'esquerra a dreta, Quim Forn, Jordi Cuixart, Oriol Junqueras i Raül Romeva, saludant a la gent minuts abans d'entrar a la presó de Lledoners sense el tercer grau

    Supreme Court revokes political prisoners' open prison regime

  3. Foto de Bèrgam

    Bergamo, from 'ground zero' to a city immune to the coronavirus

El + vist

1

Catalunya manté el confinament municipal de cap de setmana quinze dies més

2

Suspenen de funcions dues mosses d’esquadra que van riure’s d'una menor violada i...

3

La jutgessa deixa en llibertat Rafael Amargo, investigat per tràfic de drogues i...

4

L’acusació d’Oriol Mitjà

Mònica Planas Callol

5

Una àvia de 101 anys de Miami li 'pren' el títol de marquesa a Alicia Koplowitz

6

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

7

Carta a Alba Vergés: 'La trampa dels dinars de Nadal'

Albert Om

8

El Suprem revoca el tercer grau i el 100.2 dels presos polítics

9

Llum verda a la mobilitat per tot Catalunya durant els dies assenyalats de Nadal

10

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El fracàs de l’administració de l’Estat'

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

El Suprem revoca el tercer grau i el 100.2 dels presos polítics

130 Comentaris

3

Catalunya manté el confinament municipal de cap de setmana quinze dies més

75 Comentaris

4

La Moncloa porta a la Fiscalia el xat de militars retirats que parlava...

54 Comentaris

5

JxCat, ERC i PSC rebutgen que els consellers i alts càrrecs es retallin un 14% el...

47 Comentaris

6

La importància de tenir pressupostos

41 Comentaris

7

26 milions d'afusellaments

37 Comentaris

8

Nítidament electoralista

35 Comentaris

9

El cap de l'estat major de la defensa reivindica el "compromís" de l'exèrcit amb...

34 Comentaris

10

Els tions i les tiones

28 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Qui impulsa l’habitatge assequible?

Marchena vs. Ginsburg

Maria Neira: “Hem d’aguantar els últims quilòmetres d’aquesta marató, que són els més durs”

Barcelona descarta un gran edificio para el Clínico en la Escuela Industrial

Francisco: “La gent de Girona és lluitadora i el seu equip també ho ha de ser”