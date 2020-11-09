Protestors against bar closures throw paint at Government building

The façade of the Palau de la Generalitat, where the Catalan Government meets, appeared full of red paint this Sunday morning. The Guardia Urbana explained to ACN that it was an attack perpetrated by a group of between 8 and 10 people, linked to the hotel and catering sector, against its closure. The cleaning services are working throughout the morning to remove the paint.

The protest lasted about three minutes after which bags of red paint were thrown against the facade. No one was arrested, despite the fact that there were policemen in front of the building. The authors of the attack shouted slogans against the government and accused it of causing the ruin of the hotel and catering sector.

After a meeting between the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Sàmper, the Director General of the Catalan police, Pere Ferrer, and the Chief Commissioner of the Catalan police, Eduard Sallent, the Ministry will "further increase" the protection of the Government's buildings.

According to TV3, the demonstrators were wearing T-shirts from a restaurant in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat and, according to those in charge, they wanted to draw attention because they were "desperate".

The guild of restaurateurs disassociates itself

The guild of restaurateurs has condemned the action through a tweet from its president, Roger Pallarols. Pallarols has condemned the "regrettable acts that some disgraceful people have carried out". "Their acts of vandalism and their regrettable violence do not represent the legitimate demands of Barcelona's restaurateurs," he added. He also asked the police to identify those responsible for these "unjustifiable acts" and to bring them to justice. "These criminals only tarnish the good name of Barcelona's bars and restaurants," he concluded.

From @RestauracioBCN they condemn the deplorable acts that some unpresentable people have carried out in the Palau de la Generalitat. Their acts of vandalism and regrettable violence do NOT represent the legitimate demands of the restoration of BCN pic.twitter.com/k5dapyej8q - Roger Pallarols (@RPallarols) November 8, 2020

In a later tweet, the Mossos have brought criminal charges against four people for throwing paint at the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat.

In a concentration in the Plaza Santo Jaume this morning, we have criminally denounced 4 people for throwing paint against the facade of the Palau de la Generalitat pic.twitter.com/trwiytg4ye - Mossos (@mossos) November 8, 2020

The Government's measures to curb the increase in covid-19 infections have affected several sectors, with the restaurant and hotel industry being among the most affected. Bars and restaurants were forced to close on 16 October, and since then have only been able to offer take-away service.