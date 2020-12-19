Fifth consecutive day with more than 2,000 positive cases in the Valencian Community

18 new fatalities have been reported, 2,718 since the start of the pandemic

This Friday, the Valencian Health Department (Conselleria de Sanitat Universal i Salut Pública) reported 18 new deaths from coronavirus and 2,189 new positives, marking the fifth consecutive day that Valencia has exceeded 2,000 infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at the beginning of the year, the number of positive results confirmed by PCR or antigen tests is already of 126,256 people, and the number of fatalities is 2,718.

As for hospitals, there are 1,154 people admitted. Of these, 221 are in ICUs. In total, there are currently 14,293 active cases. However, there have been 1,476 discharges and 120,904 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding the situation of different centres, Sanitat Universal y Salut Pública has reported that there is at least one positive case in 95 retirement homes, in 18 centres for people with functional diversity and in four centres for minors. In retirement homes, 72 positive cases (48 residents and 24 workers) and three fatalities have been recorded. Finally, 45 new outbreaks have been reported, almost all with less than 10 people infected.

