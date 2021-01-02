Catalan police evicts rave in Llinars del Vallès

The illegal party has brought together a hundred attendees from several European countries

5 min. Llinars del Vallès Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Among dozens of caravans, some abandoned tents, dogs and the attentive gaze of those who have already left the party, the Mossos d'Esquadra began the eviction of the rave that has been held in an abandoned warehouse in Llinars del Vallès since New Year's Eve, this midday.  About twenty Catalan police vans are participating in the event, along with other local police vehicles, a helicopter and members of the Emergency Medical Service (SEM).

The agents have cut the electricity that has illuminated and allowed music in the warehouse, and have thus ended the party. Inside the premises there are still about a hundred participants, surrounded by the strong presence of the agents. Despite the tension, there were no serious incidents, other than a small police charge when the agents entered the warehouse and the participants of the party responded by throwing small objects, the witnesses explained. The Mossos are identifying the hundred or so attendees who remain there before letting them go with a fine for not having respected any of the restrictions imposed against the coronavirus, the director of the Mossos' superior territorial coordination station, David Boneta, has advanced, and stated that those responsible for the rave will be reported for organizing a party without permits.
Antonio and Tae, who are 18 years old, arrived on foot from the train station at 12 noon, shortly before the police intervened, because they were confident that the eviction would be delayed. "We've been postponing it, we had to come on the first day". Antonio, a mechanics student, says the essence of this movement is "to be against any imposition, against anyone who tells you what to do" and, he adds, he does not care much about possible contagion, but he will avoid coming close to his grandmother, who is over 80 years old, with whom he lives under the same roof.

Tae is the daughter of a producer and rave DJ , and she began to frequent them when she was only six years old with her mother. "Now with the covid she doesn't go to parties anymore, but she's looking forward to it", the young woman says, who also makes it clear that she will try to keep her distance at home. At the party, they explain, mostly techno is played , but "depending on the DJ, different types of electronic music can be heard". They say they don't use drugs or alcohol, "just joints", Antonio points out, but they claim that MDMA and speed are the most common substances.

Inside the warehouse, however, a 23-year-old says he has only used cocaine. He has been at the party since the first day and, despite the fact that the Mossos are inside the warehouse, he stays in his car repeating: "I hope they don't shut it down". An English girl who is hosting the party (they are mostly foreigners) explains to the ARA that "the distances here have been met more than in a train car, and besides, it is not a closed place". She clarifies that the organizers do not earn money for this type of party and, as for drinks, "everyone brings their own".

Antonio and Tae explain that they learn about these parties on Whatsapp, on Instagram and from their friends who frequent them -"We're all like one big family"-, even though "it's not hard to meet new people either". Among the attendees who still roam around, those who speak French and English abound.

"I'm not against the rave, I'm against it being held in this context of the pandemic we're experiencing", Montse, a neighbour of Llinars who has come to observe the eviction, says. Any neighbor of Llinars already has at this point located the place where the party has been held. "It is not logical that while shops and bars are complying with the measures and closing, these parties are held", Enrique said, who claims to have heard last night the "boom-boom", as if they were drums, of the party from his bed. He is, however, sympathetic to the fact that the police have not intervened before "to avoid a greater evil". What he does believe is that "it should have been prevented, because officers had the information".

New Year's Eve rave party with 150 people in Llinars del Vallès continues without eviction

New Year's Eve rave party with 150 people in Llinars del Vallès continues without eviction

In the last few hours, the Departments of Home Affairs and Health had reproached each other for the lack of response to end this illegal party, which fails to comply with all health and safety measures against the pandemic. Many of those attending come from countries such as France, the Netherlands and Italy. Called through social networks, they have come to Llinars to say goodbye to 2020 and planned to stay celebrating the new year until Sunday evening.

Sources from the department headed by the Republican Alba Vergés explained on Saturday that yesterday, Friday, the Minister spoke to the head of the Home Affairs Department, Miquel Sàmper, to demand that the agents proceed with the eviction of the premises: "It's the same thing that has been done in other parties that do not comply with the regulations. Never before have we been asked for a protocol to act", the same sources explained.
Vergés has regretted that her Ministry is being held responsible for the fact that almost 48 hours after the start of the party almost all the attendees are inside the rave, and has insisted that "nobody uses the Health Department as an excuse not to evict" the rave. She has also asked for attendees to be identified in order to be able to make a sanitary follow-up, if necessary, even though quarantines cannot be forced if there is no one infected, or a direct contact with someone who is.
The mayor of Llinars, Martí Pujol, has reported on Catalunya Ràdio that the residents began to detect movement in the area of the warehouse in the mid-afternoon of the 31st and that the municipality already sent a patrol of local police and cut accesses with concrete blocks, which were removed by participants of the rave in order to enter the party.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. El dia 31 de desembre l'Open Arms rep un avís d'una embarcació a la deriva amb més de 160 persones a bord. El rescat s'allarga fins al dia 1 de gener. L'Open Arms és, actualment, l'única embarcació de rescat operativa al Mediterrani Central

    'Open Arms' rescues 169 people adrift on New Year's Eve

  2. La majoria de mutacions que experimenta el coronavirus no tenen cap efecte, però les que varien les proteïnes de la càpsula poden fer-lo més perillós.

    All the colours of the coronavirus: mutations, strains and variants

  3. Several people watching the New Year's Eve fireworks in Barcelona

    New Year's Eve rave party with 150 people in Llinars del Vallès continues without eviction

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Curset de còmic de Miguel Gallardo (i 6)

Una plaça sense sort

Els Mossos comencen a desallotjar la 'rave' de Llinars

Catalan police evicts rave in Llinars del Vallès

"Responsabilitat col·lectiva? I un rave": l'actualitat en 10 tuits